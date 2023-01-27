For an event that wasn’t on the original schedule, the Moffat County girls wrestling team was more than ready for Thursday night, Jan. 26. The first home meet in the program’s inaugural season went well for MCHS, as the Bulldogs took a 54-0 victory over Basalt. The dual was announced early in the week after the team returned from the MLK Tournament, where the Bulldogs had seen a handful of Basalt opponents.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO