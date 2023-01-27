Read full article on original website
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K
Apache Junction police investigating after 3-year-old dies from fentanyl
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Ahwatukee parents concerned with multiple social media threats at Mountain Pointe High School
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some parents and students in Ahwatukee are on edge following multiple online threats about violence on campus. Mountain Pointe High School is now stepping up security measures by checking kids’ IDs and backpacks and using metal detectors. “I see fear in her. She has a...
City of Mesa asks for public input in new 10-year general plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa is asking locals to give input on the city’s General Plan for 2023. Every 10 years, the City of Mesa refocuses its development plan. “Mesa’s exceptional growth didn’t happen overnight. We are now reaping the fruits of years of careful planning by our involved Mesa community, elected officials and city personnel,” said City Manager Chris Brady.
3-year-old boy dies at Mesa hospital from fentanyl overdose
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler died at a Mesa hospital on Sunday, days after overdosing on fentanyl. Apache Junction officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue last week, where police say a three-year-old boy had taken fentanyl, possibly a pill. His family rushed him to the hospital and he was treated with Narcan, but on Thursday he had to be airlifted to another hospital in Mesa. The child was put on life support but died Sunday evening, investigators said.
Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
Apache Junction police investigating where toddler got fentanyl after overdose death
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died from fentanyl. Officers said the boy’s family took him to the hospital, and they’re cooperating with detectives. However, police said they do not know where the child got the fentanyl and how it got into his system.
Two men hospitalized after shooting near Grand Canyon University in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after they were shot near Grand Canyon University in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers were called out near 35th and Missouri avenues and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
2-year-old pulled from neighbors backyard pool in New River
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River early Wednesday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a missing two-year-old. around 8:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road. The child was later found in a neighbor’s backyard pool. It’s unclear how long the child was in the water, but authorities confirmed that the child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Daily Mountain Fire & Medical paramedics rushed the child to an area hospital.
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia
Phoenix Fire Department in crisis
Parents raising awareness after San Tan Valley toddler swallows button battery
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Luke McMillan could have lost his life when he swallowed a button battery days after his 1st birthday in June. Now, he is 19 months old and still recovering. Luke is the youngest of five boys. “I would have to say he definitely completes our family, and I am so glad that he is still here with us,” said Luke’s mom, Erica.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
1 dead after trailer fire in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a trailer caught fire in Litchfield Park late Tuesday night. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a home near Dysart and Bethany Home roads. When they arrived, they found a trailer that had been fully engulfed and flames. After firefighters put the blaze out, authorities discovered a body inside. Video from the scene early Wednesday showed crime scene tape surrounding the property.
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.
