Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral food truck owners troubled by city’s new ordinance

By Sarah Mankowitz
 6 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral wants food trucks to pack up and move every night. They say this is an effort to keep food trucks “mobile”.

Food trucks stay parked in the same spot all day, where their customers can easily find them.

Owners say being forced to pack up every night will hurt their business.

Yoni Parra owns Paraiso Tropical. His food truck and others in the Cape don’t move.

Kasia’s Taste of Poland owner said the new rules the city passed will make it harder for them.

Parra said, “we basically have a little agreement to where we can be here every day, and we pay our fees every month. It’s basically like rent.”

Kasia Zielinska owns the Polish Food Truck; she said, “It would be a headache to park everything, and then I park in the morning, you know, pack up again.”

The city changes how trucks operate, which will force them to leave each night.

“It wouldn’t really work because we’re here stationed, and we pay our bills to be here in this location, and we have our regulars that come here every day,” Parra said.

A lot of food trucks are next to other businesses, which benefits both places. Jackson Gulley works at the Take 5 Oil Change by Kasia’s Taste of Poland food truck.

“They use these picnic tables they’ve got set up here, and they take a nice little sit while we get their oil change done,” said Gulley.

The city council decided those eating areas also have to go, but food truck owners are just hoping they don’t have to pack it all up each night.

“Hopefully, we’re gonna be able to stay here,” Zielinska said.

The city is looking at creating a food truck park. There’s no word yet on where that would go.

Joseph DeVito
6d ago

I SEE NO HARM in these food trucks , the ones that I go to have been there for years , SO WHATS THE PROBLEM ???? WHY NOW , IT WAS NEVER A CONCERN BEFORE !!! I actually see this causing battles between other food trucks !!! These food trucks have their “Sweet Spots” for business all the reason for them staying put !! The “Mexican/ Cuban food truck in front of the Hess Station on DelPrado Blvd has been there for years , they don’t harm anyone , and they serve excellent food 👍🏻👍🏻 The City is trying to run them out 😡😡😡 “It Doesnt Look Good” THIS AINT FREAKING NAPLES 🙄🙄🙄 are you allowed to have these food trucks parked at your house in Cape Coral ??? BINGO !!! The City knows a good percentage live here in the Cape and are not allowed to have them parked in your yard , and if you have to leave every night where are you supposed to leave your food truck ?? SEE WHERE IM GETTING AT ?? These people are just trying to make a living and now the City is making it that much harder on them

