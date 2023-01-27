PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty in connection to his speeding arrest last year. Brown’s lawyers previously said they would proceed with a trial, so the guilty plea was unexpected, officials said. He could face up to 30 days in jail and a year of probation, and must pay a $500 fine. Brown is expected to be sentenced on March 15.

