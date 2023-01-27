Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Arizona Cardinals ‘Hollywood’ Brown pleads guilty to criminal speeding charge
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty in connection to his speeding arrest last year. Brown’s lawyers previously said they would proceed with a trial, so the guilty plea was unexpected, officials said. He could face up to 30 days in jail and a year of probation, and must pay a $500 fine. Brown is expected to be sentenced on March 15.
AZFamily
Ahwatukee parents concerned with multiple social media threats at Mountain Pointe High School
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some parents and students in Ahwatukee are on edge following multiple online threats about violence on campus. Mountain Pointe High School is now stepping up security measures by checking kids’ IDs and backpacks and using metal detectors. “I see fear in her. She has a...
