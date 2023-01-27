Read full article on original website
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Bryan Adams performing in Phoenix this summer as part of 26-city tour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Esteemed singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is heading back on the road to celebrate his latest “So Happy It Hurts” album. 26 cities across the U.S., including Phoenix, will see one of the best-selling artists of all time take the stage with his energic vocals and prominent stage presence. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6, in Baltimore before making a Phoenix stop at Footprint Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will join Adams.
Traveling through Sky Harbor for the Super Bowl & WM Phoenix Open? Keep these tips in mind
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor is likely to become one of the busiest airports in the country during the month of February as it deals with an influx of visitors to the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII. Airport officials expect Feb. 13, the day after the...
An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K
Sky Harbor prepares for record breaking day following Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The day after the Super Bowl could be the biggest day in Sky Harbor’s history with more than 180,000 people expected to come through the airport on February 13th. That’s bigger than any travel day around Thanksgiving or Christmas!. “The last time we hosted...
Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious
FBI say keep drones grounded for Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drones are becoming more and more common around the Valley — for work or just for fun — but for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, law enforcement agencies say to leave them at home. They’ll have their eyes on the sky...
1 dead after trailer fire in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a trailer caught fire in Litchfield Park late Tuesday night. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a home near Dysart and Bethany Home roads. When they arrived, they found a trailer that had been fully engulfed and flames. After firefighters put the blaze out, authorities discovered a body inside. Video from the scene early Wednesday showed crime scene tape surrounding the property.
Apache Junction police investigating where toddler got fentanyl after overdose death
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died from fentanyl. Officers said the boy’s family took him to the hospital, and they’re cooperating with detectives. However, police said they do not know where the child got the fentanyl and how it got into his system.
Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
A week of warming temperatures in and around Phoenix
Temperatures will be near perfect through the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s. A building ridge of high pressure will finally bring a return to warmer weather in the Valley. Light winds, warmer temps on the way. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A building ridge of high pressure will...
Phoenix man pleads guilty for failing to pay employment taxes for Las Vegas dental practice
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man operating a Nevada-licensed Las Vegas dental practice has pled guilty to failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees. Court documents say Timothy Wilson operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC in Las Vegas and north Las Vegas as sole owner. Between 2011...
Phoenix Fire Department deals with long response times as population booms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an emergency, seconds matter and there’s a national standard when it comes to response times. The Phoenix Fire Department’s number is nearly twice that, due in part to the rapid growth of the city’s population. Phoenix Fire Department is in crisis. Arizona’s...
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
Phoenix Fire Department in crisis
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
