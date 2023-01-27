Read full article on original website
An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia
Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen by hospital patient
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police said she stole an ambulance from outside a Valley hospital, but it’s now the third time a Buckeye Valley Fire District ambulance has been stolen by patients outside a hospital over the past few years. So...
Businesses, hotels prepare for large crowds during Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The next two weeks will be crazy here in the Valley with the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open coming to town. As a result, many businesses are counting on a major boost in revenue. Scottsdale is pretty busy on any weekend, but with both events happening the same week, hotels and restaurants are preparing for what they’re calling a big wave of people.
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
1 dead after trailer fire in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a trailer caught fire in Litchfield Park late Tuesday night. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a home near Dysart and Bethany Home roads. When they arrived, they found a trailer that had been fully engulfed and flames. After firefighters put the blaze out, authorities discovered a body inside. Video from the scene early Wednesday showed crime scene tape surrounding the property.
FBI say keep drones grounded for Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drones are becoming more and more common around the Valley — for work or just for fun — but for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, law enforcement agencies say to leave them at home. They’ll have their eyes on the sky...
Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious
Two men hospitalized after shooting near Grand Canyon University in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after they were shot near Grand Canyon University in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers were called out near 35th and Missouri avenues and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
2-year-old pulled from neighbors backyard pool in New River
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River early Wednesday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a missing two-year-old. around 8:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road. The child was later found in a neighbor’s backyard pool. It’s unclear how long the child was in the water, but authorities confirmed that the child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Daily Mountain Fire & Medical paramedics rushed the child to an area hospital.
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
3-year-old boy dies at Mesa hospital from fentanyl overdose
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler died at a Mesa hospital on Sunday, days after overdosing on fentanyl. Apache Junction officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue last week, where police say a three-year-old boy had taken fentanyl, possibly a pill. His family rushed him to the hospital and he was treated with Narcan, but on Thursday he had to be airlifted to another hospital in Mesa. The child was put on life support but died Sunday evening, investigators said.
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
Traveling through Sky Harbor for the Super Bowl & WM Phoenix Open? Keep these tips in mind
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor is likely to become one of the busiest airports in the country during the month of February as it deals with an influx of visitors to the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII. Airport officials expect Feb. 13, the day after the...
Bryan Adams performing in Phoenix this summer as part of 26-city tour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Esteemed singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is heading back on the road to celebrate his latest “So Happy It Hurts” album. 26 cities across the U.S., including Phoenix, will see one of the best-selling artists of all time take the stage with his energic vocals and prominent stage presence. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6, in Baltimore before making a Phoenix stop at Footprint Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will join Adams.
Phoenix Fire Department in crisis
