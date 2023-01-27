(Potosi, MO) A man from Potosi, 42 year old Travis Wayne Roberts, is facing charges of second degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance after he allegedly gave the drug fentanyl to a woman last year resulting in her death. Reports indicate the body of 32 year old Raven Garrett was discovered at Roberts home April 10th of last year after a call to police over a deceased female. She is the third woman to be found dead near Robert's home in the last. Police are still investigating the other two. Roberts is being held in the Washington County jail.

POTOSI, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO