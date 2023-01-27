ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Julie
6d ago

Wrong the POLICE say they are NO LONGER going after car theft as that is personal property. We have to protect ourselves and our property.

Abolish 2020!!
6d ago

everybody is sick of the disgusting thieves. I hope this guy gets virtually nothing if anything

Lonnie Allen
5d ago

In today's world. Criminal rights over ride victims rights. Unfortunately. Does the victim of thief, have to get shot by the criminal before the victim has the right to defend himself and property ?

FOX 2

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KSDK

Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Potosi Man Charged with Murder

(Potosi, MO) A man from Potosi, 42 year old Travis Wayne Roberts, is facing charges of second degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance after he allegedly gave the drug fentanyl to a woman last year resulting in her death. Reports indicate the body of 32 year old Raven Garrett was discovered at Roberts home April 10th of last year after a call to police over a deceased female. She is the third woman to be found dead near Robert's home in the last. Police are still investigating the other two. Roberts is being held in the Washington County jail.
POTOSI, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis

A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen allegedly rides ATV at Arnold City Park, damages grass

Arnold Police are trying to identify a teenage boy who reportedly rode an ATV in a grassy area at Arnold City Park, causing about $100 in damage. The boy allegedly was seen riding the ATV and doing doughnuts near the old tennis courts at the park on Bradley Beach Road, police reported.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide that happened in Berkeley Tuesday. A 34-year-old man was shot in the 8000 block of Busiek Ave just after 3:45 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police say. Other...
BERKELEY, MO
advantagenews.com

Two car crash in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
GODFREY, IL

