NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles' Super Bowl-bound Hurts still trying to quiet haters
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni and his kids made snow angels in the confetti on the Linc turf. Jalen Hurts puffed on a cigar alone at his locker and scrolled through the congratulatory texts on his phone. Out in the Philly streets, delirious fans refused to let grease slow...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Cowboys moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after another season without a trip beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. Coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday night it was “a mutual decision to part ways.” Moore had a year remaining on his contract. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, whose contract was expiring, also won't return.
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia's largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bangles 23-20 advancing to the Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs will now go head to head with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Feb. 12 2023.
Doncic scores 53 in return, Mavericks beat Pistons 111-105
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Four of Doncic’s five career 50-point games have come...
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Malik Monk scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out and...
Curry has 38 points, 12 assists as Warriors top Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The defending NBA champions are starting to hit their stride. Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 on Monday night for their third straight win.
NBA all-star O'Neal heads newest group in SC Athletic Hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal and Super Bowl champion Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The group, that included Chino Smith, a .400-hitter for the Negro Leagues, was announced Monday. The eight-member class will be enshrined during ceremonies in May.
