KFVS12
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge to close at 5:30 p.m.
(KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will close at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the metal decking is expected to ice over after dark based on precipitation and dropping temperatures. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a...
KFVS12
House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.
KFVS12
Slick travel conditions update at noon 1/30
KFVS12
1 person in critical condition after Marion, Ill. house fire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Marion. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Holmes Drive around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, January 30 for a fire with a possible entrapment. When...
wjpf.com
Missing couple located
A Southern Illinois couple which had been reported missing has been located. Officials say 79-year-old Gary Winters and 78-year-old Joyce Winters, both of Rosiclaire, have been found and are okay. The couple had been missing since Saturday. Authorities in Franklin County are still looking for 30-year-old Michael S. Williams. He...
KFVS12
Winter weather around Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30. A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation. KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat...
KFVS12
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody
KFVS12
I-155 southbound in Pemiscot County closed
KFVS12
Icy conditions keep tow truck drivers busy in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Slick road conditions are creating big problems for drivers. It also made for a busy day for Heartland tow truck companies. While many businesses and schools closed, tow truck drivers were hauling vehicles that managed to slip off the road. ”It’s very slick, it’s bad,”...
KFVS12
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
(KFVS) - We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day through overnight because of the threat of wintry weather. A mix of sleet and snow will fall across our northern counties. While it will be light, temperatures in the teens and lower 20s means travel will become very slick. Farther...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
KFVS12
2 sent to hospital after Chaffee house fire
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire Sunday evening, January 29. According to the Chaffee Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 200 block of North 5th Street around 7 p.m. for a reported fire. They said crews found heavy smoke conditions...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
KFVS12
Carbondale police find missing child
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
KFVS12
Three Cape police officers recognized for heroism
dailyegyptian.com
Campus closed through Tuesday because of ice
SIUC will be closed Tuesday due to weather conditions. The Emergency Operations center advised people to “use extreme caution” when moving around campus. Sleet was falling Monday evening, causing parking lots to ice over like skating rinks, making driving and walking dangerous. The weather forced an administrative closure,...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Oct. shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an October shooting in Carbondale. Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was indicted for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. According to Carbondale police, Wimberly was...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
