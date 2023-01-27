ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp declares state of emergency after protests, prepares state National Guard

By Will McDuffie
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbEc9_0kSllClx00

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to ongoing protests in downtown Atlanta.

Kemp ordered the state's defense department to mobilize up to 1,000 state National Guard troops to be called up to active duty "as necessary."

Authorities arrested six people Saturday when demonstrations over a proposed training ground for the Atlanta Police Department, which started peacefully, involved shooting fireworks, smashing windows, and igniting a police cruiser once protestors reached downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuX0y_0kSllClx00
Alex Slitz/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta.

Police suppressed the protests quickly, authorities said last weekend.

MORE: 6 arrested in Atlanta protests over proposed police training facility

The group behind the protests, called 'Stop Cop City,' has demonstrated against the training facility for months and was particularly moved last week by the death of a protestor when police raided a campground occupied by demonstrators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6cLp_0kSllClx00
Steve Schaefer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via ZUMA Press - PHOTO: Atlanta firefighters prepared to extinguish a police car that was set afire during a Forest Defenders protest in Atlanta, on Jan 21, 2023.

Police say the protestor, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, fired first, injuring an officer, but activists have questioned authorities' description of the encounter.

The proposed training center, which was approved by the Atlanta City Council in 2021, will "reimagine law enforcement training," according to the website of the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is spearheading the project.

MORE: 7 protesters charged with domestic terrorism after fatal shooting incident

In a September FAQ posted on its website, the Foundation acknowledged that the 85 acres on which the facility is being built, which is part of a wooded area in DeKalb County, had been designated by the city council in 2017 as a future green space. However, the group claims that the plan "was not well-known" and said it was not binding.

Kemp's state of emergency declaration came as Atlanta braces for possible protests on Friday when Memphis authorities intend to release body camera footage of the alleged beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder in his death.

"We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement Thursday. "We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful."

Kemp did not indicate whether his declaration was also in preparation for any Nichols-related protests.

Comments / 321

Rudeboyjr
5d ago

these are not protests. They are riots. it horrible how people take advantage of an already bad situation and make it worse by burning and looting.

Reply(16)
127
Billy P
6d ago

protest all you want but as soon as you attack police, start damaging people's property or restricting the movement of innocent people you are no longer a protester your now a terrorist and need to be handled as such.

Reply(51)
175
Rinda Fulwider
5d ago

protest but do it right. when you go and attack the police and damage their cars and trucks. you are terrorists now. you don't care about others. sad. you need to be put in jail for a long time. or pay for the damage you did.

Reply(14)
57
Related
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WECT

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State lawmakers have their sights set on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KSAT 12

Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice

LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
TEXAS STATE
Transportation Today News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
Edy Zoo

In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures

AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
TEXAS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy