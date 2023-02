Lighthouse Rescue Mission has leased the former Walgreens at 49 W. Tulare Ave. after years of the site being on the market with no takers. The faith-based nonprofit provides shelter, ministry and jobs to Tulare’s homeless and will use the site to relocate and expand its Lighthouse Thrift Store, which raises funds and provides work opportunities for those transitioning off the streets.

TULARE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO