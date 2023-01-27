Read full article on original website
A North Beach Renaissance: The Phoenix Sings Again
The November night was crisp and clear as the Big Italian and I set off down Russian Hill for the new Keys Jazz Bistro. It had been 20 years since my husband, saxophonist and CIIS professor Alfonso Montuori, and I had strolled to a bona fide jazz club in our neighborhood. Anticipatory frisson merged with a rush of déjà vu.
Happenings on the Stage, Screen, Streets and More
ONGOING: Winchester Mystery House’s Flashlight Tours are back. The self-guided tours impart the history of San Jose’s famous Victorian mansion, including former inhabitant Sarah Winchester‘s obsession with the number 13. Through February 24. Tickets: from $30. winchestermysteryhouse.com.
What’s New, Near and Far
Tablehopper: On February 21, restaurant industry insider and frequent Gazette contributor Marcia Gagliardi fetes the 17th anniversary of her popular online column with a big relaunch. Paid subscribers will enjoy weekly dispatches, plus expanded coverage about the SF dining scene (beyond what’s new), as well as lifestyle and culture content. tablehopper.com.
