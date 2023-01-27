The November night was crisp and clear as the Big Italian and I set off down Russian Hill for the new Keys Jazz Bistro. It had been 20 years since my husband, saxophonist and CIIS professor Alfonso Montuori, and I had strolled to a bona fide jazz club in our neighborhood. Anticipatory frisson merged with a rush of déjà vu.

COMMERCE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO