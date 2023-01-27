ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum named a starter for 2023 NBA All-Star game

By Khari Thompson
It's the fourth NBA All-Star appearance for Tatum.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics beat the Warriors in a wild overtime win at TD Garden on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Jayson Tatum will be a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star game, the league announced Thursday.

It will be the fourth All-Star appearance for Tatum, who is averaging 31.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant, Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell, and Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will join Tatum in the East’s starting lineup.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James headlines the West starting lineup, along with Golden State guard Stephen Curry, Dallas guard Luka Doncic, Denver forward Nikola Jokic, and New Orleans forward Zion Williamson.

The remainder of the teams will be selected on live television on the night of the game.

The 2023 NBA All-star game is set for February 19th at 7:30 p.m. at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Utah.

