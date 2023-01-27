Read full article on original website
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time Kia MVP led Milwaukee to an undefeated week with averages...
NBA
Evan Mobley Selected to Participate in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City
CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
NBA
Scotty Pippen Jr. Selected to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been selected to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All- Star 2023, the league announced today. Through eight regular season...
NBA
JEREMY SOCHAN NAMED TO 2023 RISING STARS ROSTER
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 31, 2023) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been selected to the 2023 Rising Stars Roster. Sochan is currently the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10.0 points per game. The 19-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes in 44 games while making 41 starts, which is already the most in a season by any Spurs rookie since Tony Parker started 72 contests in 2001-02. The first-year forward is also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson and Willie Anderson.
NBA
Denver’s Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod
Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (24-28). James needs 89 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
NBA
BONES HYLAND SELECTED TO THE NBA’S RISING STARS CHALLENGE
DENVER, January 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today that sophomore Bones Hyland has been selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge. Hyland, 22, becomes the fifth Nuggets player in franchise history to represent Denver at the Rising Stars Challenge in back-to-back seasons and it is the third consecutive season that the Nuggets have had at least one player invited.
NBA
Utah Jazz to Bring Unique Local Programming to NBA All-Star 2023
Grit Rail Jam Snowboarding Event, The Shop Salt Lake City Pop-Up Retail Experience, Cactus Jack Concert Series at The Depot, and the Utah Jazz Catapult Exhibit at the Children’s Museum Enhance the Downtown Atmosphere during the City-Wide All-Star Celebration. While basketball will take center stage in Utah for NBA...
NBA
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
Jason Terry And Deron Williams Set To Coach In 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
After roaming the sidelines for the Utah Jazz this season, Jason Terry will find himself in a smilier role throughout All-Star weekend. Announced Tuesday afternoon, Terry has been selected to coach in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game as part of the NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City. Joining Terry as another coach is former Jazzman Deron Williams, a three-time All-Star.
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
Smart Praises Mazzulla, Coaching Staff for All-Star Nod
BOSTON – Joe Mazzulla is not one to bask in the glory of personal accomplishments. Not even when he made coaching history Monday night in becoming just the third first-year head coach in the last 24 years to earn a head-coaching role for the All-Star Game. Mazzulla officially secured...
NBA
Sacramento Kings Announce Esports Tournament Platform “The Realm” in Partnership with Rival
Interactive Community will Host Free-to-Enter Tournament on Saturday, February 4. Winner will Receive a Signed Kings Guard Davion Mitchell Jersey. Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with Rival, announced “The Realm,” an online community for gamers around the world to connect, compete and engage with the team. “The...
NBA
Lakers Fall to Nets in Shorthanded Battle
With both teams missing a superstar or two, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted a Lakers’ rally and seized control late for a 121-104 victory. The Lakers were without LeBron James (30.2 points per game) and Anthony Davis (26.7), while the Nets continued their stretch minus Kevin Durant (29.7). L.A. was the slower horse out of the gates, scoring a season-low 16 first quarter points, as Brooklyn took a 19-point lead in the first half.
NBA
Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla named NBA All-Star head coach
BOSTON, Mass. – Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Celtics clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference on...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nets 1-30-23
The Lakers (23-27) head to Brooklyn to play the Nets (30-19) for second and final time this season. The game tips at 4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. DEPLETED ROSTERS AND MISSING STARS. After...
