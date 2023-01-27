ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service

Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Capital Region BOCES celebrate monthlong career technical education initiative

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — For the month of February, the Capital Region BOCES is taking part in a nationwide celebration of Career and Technical Education programs. Leaders at the Capital Region BOCES say they are currently teaching more than 1,200 high school students from across the region, along with several hundred adult students helping them train on skills necessary for the workforce.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Albany Memorial Emergency Department Closed due to Water Main Break

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany are closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care are encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Gas Prices in Capital District $.13 higher then the national average

Between the cost of groceries, gas, and home heating, a heavy weight is being placed on people’s wallets over the last year. Some shoppers are even describing these everyday essentials as a rollercoaster. "It's been really up and down lately" said Chichi Ivah a local shopper "first, the gas...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Lowest Wind Chills in at Least 4 Years Late this Week

After a notably warm January, it looks like we are getting a quick dose (too much perhaps) of the brutal power of winter by the end of this week. Our current forecast calls for widespread wind chill values in the -25 to -35 degrees Fahrenheit range Friday into early Saturday, with some places in the Adirondacks approaching -50 degrees Fahrenheit as an arctic outbreak invades the Northeast.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake

TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
FLORIDA, NY
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Albany County inmate accused of making shank from pipe cover

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate at the Albany County Jail is facing new charges Monday night, after correctional officers say he sharpened a metal pipe cover into a shank knife!. The Albany County Sheriff's Office -- releasing this photo of the weapon. They say it was found...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

