Good Morning West Tennessee. Temps have been slowly falling so far thanks to the a strong area of arctic high pressure located in the High Plains. At the surface a weak quasi-stationary boundary is draped across the region. It is slowly being forced south and will allow the deeper arctic air in gradually as the day goes along. I expect temperatures to remain above freezing through this afternoon, but should mostly be at or below 32°F by 5~6:00 PM… another mid level wave/weak surface low will ride ENE along the stationary font spreading light to moderate precipitation over West TN, guidance suggest we could see around .25″ of ice accretion with just the first round, which should tapper off by mid to late morning Tuesday. An additional wave will spread more freezing rain by mid to late afternoon, that will continue through Wednesday morning. For this reason National Weather Service in Memphis has issued an ICE STORM WARNING for most of West Tennessee.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO