Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Director of Schools needed in needed in local district
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The McKenzie Special School District is seeking a new director of schools. The school district says they are looking for someone with a Masters Degree in education and would like for a candidate to have at least three years of administration experience. The director of school...
WBBJ
3 West TN State Parks offering romantic Valentine’s dinner
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some of Tennessee’s State Parks are offering a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day. Among those participating include three in West Tennessee: Natchez Trace State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, and Paris Landing State Park. Couples can visit any of the three on Tuesday, February...
WBBJ
Tennessee children services agency seeks $26M to curb issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee agency that has faced heightened scrutiny for failures in oversight of the state’s most vulnerable children is requesting a quick influx of $26.6 million. The funding requested Monday by Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin aims to keep youth from having to sleep in administrative state offices or in transitional housing, among other pressing problems. It includes care provider rate increases, 48 clinical assessment beds and incentives for foster care of teenagers and large groups of siblings. The request for funding comes on the heels of a sweeping audit that identified a host of problems at the agency.
WBBJ
Nationwide shortage causing testing delays for CWD
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces they’re experiencing significant testing delays for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The TWRA says the delay is due to a nationwide shortage of test kits, and approximately 2,180 Tennessee CWD samples are currently backlogged. According to the TWRA, diagnostic laboratories...
WBBJ
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
WBBJ
2nd of 3 Ice Storms to Impact West Tennessee Tuesday Evening
Most of the freezing rain and wintry mix has wrapped up for areas north of I-40 tonight but a few spotty showers will linger overnight. The majority of additional accumulations and ice impacts will stay south of I-40. A few more waves still need to push though tonight. Another round is coming Wednesday night for many of us. Most of the day Wednesday we will stay day and with temperatures reaching the mid 30s, some ice will melt and the roads should improve some in the afternoon. The roads though tonight and tomorrow morning will be very slick in spots and traveling is not a great idea. We will have a full update here.
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Ready for warmer weather?
Freezing temperatures and icy conditions have returned to West Tennessee this week, with the official start of spring still more than six weeks away. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App,...
WBBJ
TDOT preps roads for potential winter storm
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Winter weather is coming soon. How does the state prepare to keep the roads safe?. “We are just preparing our trucks. We’re loading any kind of brine tanks that we need. We’re making sure that all of the trucks are full of gas. The equipment is on the trucks. And just preparing for tonight’s event,” said Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer for TDOT.
WBBJ
Gwenevere Estes Dixon
Funeral service for Gwenevere Estes Dixon, age 63, will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, TN. Ms. Dixon died, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital...
WBBJ
Ice Storm Warning Tonight
Good Morning West Tennessee. Temps have been slowly falling so far thanks to the a strong area of arctic high pressure located in the High Plains. At the surface a weak quasi-stationary boundary is draped across the region. It is slowly being forced south and will allow the deeper arctic air in gradually as the day goes along. I expect temperatures to remain above freezing through this afternoon, but should mostly be at or below 32°F by 5~6:00 PM… another mid level wave/weak surface low will ride ENE along the stationary font spreading light to moderate precipitation over West TN, guidance suggest we could see around .25″ of ice accretion with just the first round, which should tapper off by mid to late morning Tuesday. An additional wave will spread more freezing rain by mid to late afternoon, that will continue through Wednesday morning. For this reason National Weather Service in Memphis has issued an ICE STORM WARNING for most of West Tennessee.
Comments / 0