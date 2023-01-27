Hyundai is bringing both the N Vision 74 and the RN22e to the Canadian International Auto Show running from February 17th to 27th in Toronto. The automaker’s presence at this year’s event will mark its return after a three-year absence. In addition to showcasing these two striking concepts at the event, Hyundai will bring along the all-electric Ioniq 6 as well as the rest of its line-up. It will also offer test drives of many of its models.

2 DAYS AGO