Carscoops
Next-gen Audi A8 To Adopt Grandsphere Concept Looks As An All-Electric Luxury Sedan
Audi confirmed that the 2021 Audi Grandsphere concept is closely previewing the next generation of the A8 flagship which will feature a fully electric powertrain and will be based on the PPE architecture. The Audi A8 E-Tron is set to debut in 2024, as a direct rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the BMW i7.
Carscoops
Watch This 1-Of-10 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 Get Driven To Its Limits By Its 73-Year-Old Owner
Classic sports cars are some of the best examples of pure, raw drivers’ machines, but due to their value, they’re often left in garages for the majority of their life so as not to get damaged. Not this Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2, though, as its owner takes it to track days regularly to use as intended.
Carscoops
Ex-Colin McRae Subaru Impreza S5 WRC Rally Car Could Sell For Up To $470,000
The legend of Subaru’s all-wheel-drive excellence was, in many ways, cemented in the ’90s, when rally icons like Colin McRae drove the Impreza to world rally championship titles. Now, one of his cars is being offered at auction. This Subaru Impreza S5 WRC “P2 WRC,” which first competed...
Carscoops
ABT’s Audi RSQ8-S Has Racy Looks And A Boatload Of Power
While the Audi RS Q8 could be considered as a cheaper alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, it’s not quite as striking as its Italian sibling. That’s where ABT comes in with its RSQ8-S package. The kit is not as overt or as eye-catching as some others from the...
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Makes The Mazda2 Look Like A Hot Hatch
The lifecycle of the third-gen Mazda2 has just been expanded thanks to a second facelift, which made the supermini look sportier than ever. Still, the Japanese tuner Auto Exe is here for those who want something even spicier in terms of styling, making the Mazda2 look like the hotter variant we never got from the factory.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A3 Facelift Spied With Digital-Look DRLs
Last week we got our first look at the facelifted Audi S3 and speculated that it wouldn’t be long until we saw the first spy shots of its more sensible A3 brother. And as if by magic, here they are. Though both the A3 and S3 will be introduced...
Carscoops
Hyundai N Vision 74 And RN22e Concepts Are Coming To Toronto
Hyundai is bringing both the N Vision 74 and the RN22e to the Canadian International Auto Show running from February 17th to 27th in Toronto. The automaker’s presence at this year’s event will mark its return after a three-year absence. In addition to showcasing these two striking concepts at the event, Hyundai will bring along the all-electric Ioniq 6 as well as the rest of its line-up. It will also offer test drives of many of its models.
Carscoops
Mercedes Reportedly Going On A Killing Spree: Coupes, Wagons, And CLS To Be Axed
Last year, Mercedes announced a new strategy aimed at reducing costs and focusing on profitable Top-End Luxury and Core Luxury vehicles. Entry Luxury vehicles would still continue to exist, but the company pledged to cut the lineup nearly in half. While the automaker didn’t go into specifics, Car & Driver...
Carscoops
2024 Nissan Z NISMO Spied, Could Pack A 500 HP Punch
Nissan introduced the redesigned Z last year, but we’re already looking forward to the upcoming Nismo variant. As you can see in these photos and video caught by a member of the Nissan Z Club, two prototypes were recently caught undergoing testing in Arizona. While one of the prototypes...
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Promises Spacious Third Row Even For Adults
Toyota is boasting about the “serious spaciousness” that will exist in its next new model, the 2024 Grand Highlander. In its latest teaser, the automaker promises that even the SUV’s third row will be big enough for adults to sit comfortably in. The “Grand Highlander is the...
Carscoops
This One-Off Nardo Grey Ferrari F40 Just Sold For $2.75 Million
A 1989 Ferrari F40 truly unlike any other was sold by Barrett-Jackson at its recent Scottsdale auction, fetching an incredible $2.75 million. The F40 is a true icon great but this particular example is different than most. It was delivered new to Ferrari dealer Kroymans Automotive in the Netherlands in November 1989 and 3 years later, was rebuilt for racing by Peter van Erp from Cavallino Tuning and repainted yellow.
Carscoops
Audi Design Boss Says Interiors Of New Models Will Take Priority Over Everything Else
Audi has revealed that the interiors of its future models will take priority and will actually be designed before the exteriors of new vehicles. Audi design boss Marc Lichte recently had the opportunity to speak with Top Gear at the unveiling of the Audi Activesphere Concept. During the event, Licht noted that he put Sid Odedra, the head of UI/UX design, in the center of Audi’s design activities to lead the change.
Carscoops
Unleash Your Inner Speed Demon With A 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C
Few brands have quite the same racing pedigree as Porsche and at Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction running from March 2-3, a particularly special 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C will be available. This car was built by Kremer Racing and only ever raced twice, namely at the 24...
Carscoops
Rare Midnight Purple 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Up For Auction In The US
Godzilla is going over the auction block. The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most hallowed used sports cars on the market. It’s even more desirable here in the United States and now one in Midnight Purple II paint is about to change hands for more than $155,000.
Carscoops
Next Mercedes-AMG E63 To Ditch V8 And Switch To PHEV Inline-Six
Mercedes’s in-house tuning division, AMG, will reportedly downsize the engine under the E63’s hood in order to make it more fuel efficient and, more importantly, more powerful. That will mean, sadly, saying goodbye to the car’s beloved V8. Citing unnamed insiders, Autocar reports that as with other...
Carscoops
Pagani Huayra BC Roadster With Just 3 Miles On The Odo Is As Good As It Gets
Pagani only ever built 40 examples of the Huayra Roadster BC and one of is up for sale in Japan. At the time of its introduction in mid-2019, the Huayra Roadster BC was the ultimate version of the mid-engined Italian hypercar. While more powerful and limited-edition models have been introduced since, such as the Imola and Tricolore, it remains an extraordinary performer.
Carscoops
Audi Will Unveil An All-Electric RS6 Next Year
Audi is working on an all-electric version of the RS6 due to be launched in 2024 and it won’t be an electric variant of the current model. The German car manufacturer is going to base the RS6 e-tron on the upcoming all-electric A6 e-tron underpinned by the VW Group’s PPE platform. While technical details about it aren’t yet known, Audi design boss Marc Lichte recently told Top Gear that it will adopt the same wide stance that the current RS6 has become synonymous with.
Carscoops
BMW’s M Hybrid V8 Made Its Racing Debut On The Weekend
The BMW M Hybrid V8 made its racing debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona over the weekend, marking its first official endurance test. A pair of prototypes competed in the race. The #24 car was driven by Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann and Colton Herta and finished the race in sixth place. The car came close to securing a podium position before issues with the hybrid system triggered a brake problem in the final quarter of the race. Meanwhile, the #25 car spent roughly 2.5 hours being repaired due to a hybrid powertrain failure and ultimately finished ninth in the GTP category.
Carscoops
VW Won’t Cut EV Prices To Match Tesla, CEO Says
Tesla’s decision to slash EV prices sent shockwaves through the industry, but Volkswagen isn’t about to crumble and follow suit. That’s according to CEO Oliver Blume who has ruled out any price cuts for its ID-badged cars and crossovers. Earlier this week Ford responded to Tesla’s decisions...
Carscoops
Skoda Enyaq Sets World Record With 4.6-Mile Ice Drift
Skoda’s Enyaq electric SUV has set two Guinness World Records by drifting around a course carved into a frozen lake in Sweden. The Enyaq iV vRS claimed the ‘Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice’ record after sliding around the 1.2-mile (1.9 km) ice circle for almost 16 minutes, during which it covered 4.568 miles (7.351 km).
