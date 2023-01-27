ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake triplets join Navy

Chesapeake triplets have joined the Navy, following in the footsteps of their parents, who also served in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets have joined the Navy, following in the footsteps of their parents, who also served in the Navy. Where is Codi? One year anniversary of missing Hampton …. Nearly 365...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband

The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband

A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Bay Journal

Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul

Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring

NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road

Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police search for missing man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy