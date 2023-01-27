Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake triplets join Navy
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
Bay Journal
Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul
Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, Virginia, is a large and rapidly growing city located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods that are attractive to young professionals.
Mike Rowe brings his 'Dirty Jobs' work philosophy to event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mike Rowe of TV show 'Dirty Jobs' visited the Virginia Beach Convention Center to highlight a local business that provides services that keep buildings stable, and encourage workforce development. Groundworks hosted Rowe, who greeted more than 2,000 foundation repair workers. The business also donated to...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth changes smoking policy after feedback
Rivers Casino Portsmouth has officially changed its smoking policy after significant feedback from guests and the community.
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
13newsnow.com
Police chief talks safety measures as students return to Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In what city leaders are calling an unprecedented time in Newport News, parents of Richneck Elementary School students said they prepared the best they could for their students to return to the classroom. Gerry Evans dropped her daughter off to return to the second grade....
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds....
Parker out as superintendent in Newport News
The Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday.
Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe
Virginia toddler who needed kidney finds match close to home: 'We are blessed'
Born with a kidney disease, the Pfaffs say their baby was on dialysis every night starting at 10 days old. Parents Steven and Kasey Pfaff say they searched for an adult sized kidney.
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents
