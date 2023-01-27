Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Calli
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Calli! This shepherd mix is still a puppy, just shy of a year old. She has tons of energy and absolutely loves to play. Calli definitely needs a high-energy owner and lots of time dedicated throughout the day to getting all that playfulness out. Regardless, she is a people person and seems to love everyone she meets. You can still change this sweet girl’s life and adopt Calli today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Romeo
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Romeo. Even at five years old, Romeo has the mind of a kitten as he sniffs his surroundings out and climbs wherever he can reach. Unfortunately, this sweet boy is suffering from the loss of his owner and seems to be a little upset about the sudden change in environment. He seems to be adjusting quickly and is sure to be the sweetest boy for his future forever home. You can change Romeo’s life by adopting him at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this kitty or any other available animals at the shelter, here.
wnky.com
Quarles visits Warren County to promote Ag Tag Program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles made a stop in Bowling Green today. Quarles is one of 12 candidates vying for the top Republican spot in the May primary. The agriculture commissioner says that, despite the crowded GOP field and a recent Mason-Dixon poll...
wnky.com
Protests Continue Outside Anna’s Greek Restaurant
The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers joined some community members in protesting on Saturday night. They are continuing their stance of boycotting Anna’s Greek Restaurant for their role in hosting an event put on by the Republican Woman’s Club of South Central Kentucky that played audio of the raid on Breonna Taylor’s house.
wnky.com
Warren County Emergency Management to test tornado sirens Friday
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management will be testing the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens throughout the county Friday, Feb. 3. Emergency management says the test will begin at 12 p.m., and sirens will sound for three minutes. For questions, contact the Warren County Emergency Management office at...
wnky.com
Breeders attend Eclipse Awards for 3-year-old Champion Epicenter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Even though he has hung up his racing saddle, Epicenter was voted the 3-year-old Champion Male for 2022!. Epicenter was locally bred and born at Westwind Farm. The breeders, the Harris family, went to the Eclipse Awards in Palm Beach Florida, where it was announced that Epicenter was...
wnky.com
2nd Bowling Green Wheelchair Basketball Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On the hardwood over at Buchanon Park, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department hosted its 2nd ever Bowling Green Wheelchair Basketball tournament. Six teams in total, three from the adult and three from the children’s groups, competed to see who would come out on top this year.
wnky.com
Changes to the Department of Juvenile Justice
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Department of Juvenile Justice is making some needed changes to help correct a system in disarray. Speaking with Vicki Reed, Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice and Kerry Harvey, Secretary of Public Safety and Justice, procedural shifts are coming into play this year considering juvenile detention services. Harvey said the state is already in the process of buying defensive equipment “such as pepper spray, tasers, defensive shields”.
wnky.com
Local law enforcement responds to Tyre Nichols beating footage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Our local law enforcement are responding to the released video footage of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols was beaten severely by Memphis police following a traffic stop on January 7th. He died in the hospital three days later. The Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the local...
wnky.com
Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
wnky.com
Police: 2 vehicles caught on video involved in diesel theft
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Police are working to identify two vehicles they say were involved in the theft of gasoline. On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., Horse Cave police say a Ford F-350 two-tone flatbed and a Dodge truck were caught on surveillance during the theft of diesel gasoline. If...
wnky.com
Glasgow High School student passes; school district provides mental health resources
GLASGOW, Ky. – A heartbreaking story continues to unfold at Glasgow High School, where a student who suffered a medical emergency on January 20th has now passed away. In response to this loss, the Glasgow Independent School District has taken immediate steps to support the students, faculty, and parents who have been affected.
wnky.com
Warren County deputy jailer arrested, charged with unlawful imprisonment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County deputy jailer was arrested on Jan. 30. An arrest citation says Bowling Green police responded the day prior to a disturbance on Village Creek Drive. According to the citation, Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green told police at the scene he had...
wnky.com
New assault at Warren County Juvenile Detention Center leads to investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A separate assault incident has been reported at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officials say three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker. A release by the Department of Juvenile Justice says the...
wnky.com
Calling all performers: sing the national anthem at a Hot Rods game!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Calling all singers, instrumentalists, ensembles, performers and more!. The Hot Rods want you to send an audition tape in for the national anthem that is presented before every home game. There are 66 home games- that’s 66 national anthems!. It’s an opportunity to sing in front of...
wnky.com
Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
Comments / 0