Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year
JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward. The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase. The school system says a...
WBBJ
Betty Bond Livingston Carvin
Our beloved Mother, Betty Bond Livingston Carvin, died on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the age of 88. Betty was born and raised in Brownsville, Tennessee, and married the love of her life, James Hart Carvin, Sr., in 1949. Betty and James were together 70 years at the time of his death in 2019. All three of their children were born in Brownsville.
WBBJ
Crystal Ball gala returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Jackson symphony supporters have a ball!. Several people here in the Hub City put on their best gowns for an annual event that returned to downtown Jackson. The Jackson Symphony held their annual Crystal Ball gala this evening. This event is put on each year by the...
newsleaderonline.com
Low pay scale for Huntingdon police officers addressed in meeting
The town of Huntingdon is losing police officers due to low pay. That fact was discussed at a meeting of Huntingdon’s Safety Committee on Jan. 18 that was called by committee chairman Andrew Maddox with committee members Will Atkins, Carl Byars, Lori Nolen, Charles Hodges and Mayor Nina Smothers in attendance. In on the discussion was council member Kelly Eubanks, who is not on the committee, but sat nearby listening and taking notes.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Demo day kicks off remodel at local dealership
JACKSON, Tenn. — Allen Samuels is taking aim at meeting their customer’s expectations. The team held a demolition event to kick off the remodel of their dealership. The Jackson Chamber, along with several other groups, were present for the event. Allen Samuels Group plans to completely demolish their...
WBBJ
Peabody High student removed after gun found
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery. Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School. According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
WBBJ
Program to promote health for those with chronic conditions
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new grant will allow people an all new way to get into shape. The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department staff will soon be offering a new way to stay fit. This is thanks to a grant provided from the National Recreation and Park...
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
WBBJ
Jimmy Dwain Antwine
Jimmy Dwain Antwine, age 84, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in Gadsden, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Jimmy was born in Gadsden, TN, on November 1, 1938, to the late Verner Andrew Antwine and Pennye Margarette Reasons Antwine. He enjoyed sports, especially golfing, bowling, and fishing. He was a technician for Sears and Roebuck for over 42 years. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Antwine and Billy Antwine; and one sister: Brenda Antwine.
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
WBBJ
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Patti Bishop Foster
Memorial services for Patti Bishop Foster, 70, will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Rodger Graham officiating. Interment will follow at a later time at Mixie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm until service time. All visitations will be at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster, a Mail Carrier/Clerk for the United States Postal Service, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on August 24, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to `Pat Bishop, Sr. and Patti Jean Bishop Sayle. She was a member of the Church of Christ, active with the Carroll County Fair’s Dog Show, coached softball, a “Big” Tennessee Vols fan, and loved the Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 31 years Lewis Foster, and a son Chad Turman.
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
WBBJ
William “Billy” Underwood
William “Billy” Underwood, age 62 of Paris, TN passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence. His funeral service will be Tuesday, January 31st at 2:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris, with Rev. Richard Dakin of Paris First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Tuesday, before the service at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers for Mr. Underwood will be Matthew Underwood, Jeremy Thompson, James Thompson, Steve Thompson, Chip Barron, and Ron Eaker.
WBBJ
School Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Lexington City Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Trinity Christian Academy. University School of Jackson. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date...
Comments / 1