BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) faced their biggest test so far this season as they hosted Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) in a battle of the unbeaten in conference play from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday, Jan. 30. The Tigers took down the Vols to remain one of the two teams undefeated in the SEC, joining No. 1 South Carolina.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO