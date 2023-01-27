Read full article on original website
Roger Robinson
Roger Robinson, 62, of Middleport, passed away, unexpectedly, at 2:31 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 in the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. Born April 6, 1960, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Glendon Thomas and Helen Marie Malinowski Robinson. He after thirty years of service he retired from the United States Department of Labor in Parkersburg. Roger’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.
Meigs County Community Calendar
If you have an event for the Community Calendar, send it to news@meigsindypress.com. The Meigs County Cancer Initiative (MCCI) will meet. Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Meigs County Health Department. New members are always welcome. February 14, 2023. Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District will meet...
Iva Lucille Ward Lawrence
Iva Lucille Ward Lawrence, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on her birthday, Saturday, January 28, at her residence, after telling her children that she was having a birthday party with Jesus. Iva was born on January 28, 1934, in Portland, Ohio. She was the daughter of...
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
