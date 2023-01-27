For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Romeo. Even at five years old, Romeo has the mind of a kitten as he sniffs his surroundings out and climbs wherever he can reach. Unfortunately, this sweet boy is suffering from the loss of his owner and seems to be a little upset about the sudden change in environment. He seems to be adjusting quickly and is sure to be the sweetest boy for his future forever home. You can change Romeo’s life by adopting him at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this kitty or any other available animals at the shelter, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO