wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Calli
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Calli! This shepherd mix is still a puppy, just shy of a year old. She has tons of energy and absolutely loves to play. Calli definitely needs a high-energy owner and lots of time dedicated throughout the day to getting all that playfulness out. Regardless, she is a people person and seems to love everyone she meets. You can still change this sweet girl’s life and adopt Calli today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
Pet of the Day: Romeo
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Romeo. Even at five years old, Romeo has the mind of a kitten as he sniffs his surroundings out and climbs wherever he can reach. Unfortunately, this sweet boy is suffering from the loss of his owner and seems to be a little upset about the sudden change in environment. He seems to be adjusting quickly and is sure to be the sweetest boy for his future forever home. You can change Romeo’s life by adopting him at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this kitty or any other available animals at the shelter, here.
Warren County Emergency Management to test tornado sirens Friday
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management will be testing the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens throughout the county Friday, Feb. 3. Emergency management says the test will begin at 12 p.m., and sirens will sound for three minutes. For questions, contact the Warren County Emergency Management office at...
PET OF THE DAY – Kally
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Kally! Kally is a six year old lab mix, who could use a regular walking regimen and maybe a diet too. She is a very lovable and super sweet girl though and is look for her forever home.
WKU PD seeking identity of subject
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police are asking the public to help identify an individual. The person in the photograph is currently wanted by campus police. Further details about why WKU PD is seeking the person have not been released at this time. If you have any...
Calling all performers: sing the national anthem at a Hot Rods game!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Calling all singers, instrumentalists, ensembles, performers and more!. The Hot Rods want you to send an audition tape in for the national anthem that is presented before every home game. There are 66 home games- that’s 66 national anthems!. It’s an opportunity to sing in front of...
CVS Pharmacy on Kentucky Street near WKU to permanently close
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Students on Western Kentucky University’s campus may need to commute to a different location for their prescription needs. The CVS Pharmacy at 1473 Kentucky Street near WKU’s campus has announced the pharmacy portion of the store will permanently close at the end of February.
2nd Bowling Green Wheelchair Basketball Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On the hardwood over at Buchanon Park, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department hosted its 2nd ever Bowling Green Wheelchair Basketball tournament. Six teams in total, three from the adult and three from the children’s groups, competed to see who would come out on top this year.
Breeders attend Eclipse Awards for 3-year-old Champion Epicenter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Even though he has hung up his racing saddle, Epicenter was voted the 3-year-old Champion Male for 2022!. Epicenter was locally bred and born at Westwind Farm. The breeders, the Harris family, went to the Eclipse Awards in Palm Beach Florida, where it was announced that Epicenter was...
Glasgow High School student passes; school district provides mental health resources
GLASGOW, Ky. – A heartbreaking story continues to unfold at Glasgow High School, where a student who suffered a medical emergency on January 20th has now passed away. In response to this loss, the Glasgow Independent School District has taken immediate steps to support the students, faculty, and parents who have been affected.
Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
Howard stays home, signs Letter of Intent with WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gators football star Lofton Howard signed his letter of intent with Western Kentucky University. Lofton’s father, Will Howard, played for WKU and Lofton’s sister, Katie Howar, – currently plays volleyball for Travis Hudson on the hill. Here is what the Greenwood star...
Hardesty, Bitterling sign Letters of Intent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – We start at South Warren High School where a pair of football signings happened earlier tonight. Kj Hardesty and Corey Bitterling signed with Kentucky Wesleyan and Georgetown College respectively. Here’s what the two had to say about their decisions to play collegiate football. “My...
New assault at Warren County Juvenile Detention Center leads to investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A separate assault incident has been reported at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officials say three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker. A release by the Department of Juvenile Justice says the...
Warren County deputy jailer arrested, charged with unlawful imprisonment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County deputy jailer was arrested on Jan. 30. An arrest citation says Bowling Green police responded the day prior to a disturbance on Village Creek Drive. According to the citation, Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green told police at the scene he had...
Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
Moore’s 25 help Murray State take down Belmont 83-82
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 25 points helped Murray State defeat Belmont 83-82 on Wednesday night. Moore added six rebounds and five assists for the Racers (13-10, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Rob Perry scored 13 points.
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
