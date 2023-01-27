Read full article on original website
Related
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Use modern forensics to settle questions in Lindbergh kidnapping case?
Nearly nine decades have passed since the state of New Jersey executed an unemployed German immigrant from the Bronx for staging the “crime of the century.”. The April 1936 execution of Bruno Richard Hauptmann for the kidnapping and killing of the infant son of aviator Charles Lindbergh and his wife Anne Morrow Lindbergh came after a four-year investigation that is still one of the largest and most complex in New Jersey history.
Op-Ed: NJ DEP must rethink proposed settlement on Ciba-Geigy site in Toms River
Does BASF, the current owner of this Superfund site, really deserve a sweet deal?. With the possible exception of ocean dumping, no issue at the New Jersey Shore has ever exceeded in intensity the public concern generated by Ciba-Geigy, the industrial site that is today a not-yet-healed Superfund site in the heart of Toms River.
Business Report: Child tax credit, offshore wind resistance, teacher signing bonuses
New Jersey Policy Perspective argues for expanding NJ's new child tax credit program. A call to provide more assistance to New Jersey families who are faced with rising costs due to inflation was made Tuesday by New Jersey Policy Perspective. It released a report arguing for expanding the state’s child tax credit program, which was approved last summer. Under the program, eligible families will receive up to $500 for every child under the age of six. New Jersey Policy Perspective proposes expanding the tax credit to $1,000 for kids under six years old and opening eligibility to children ages six to 11. According to New Jersey Policy Perspective, the expanded credit would help more than 440,000 families across the state.
His story of Japanese American incarceration lives on in New Jersey
Jan. 30 is officially Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution in New Jersey, and Japanese American advocates and Korematsu’s daughter say his story is as relevant today as it was in the 1940s. “It’s just a really powerful moment,” said Danielle Iwata, board member of AAPI...
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Why lawmakers take another swing at changing NJ’s liquor license laws
Gov. Murphy raised the issue in his State of the State address. Two prominent lawmakers have proposed legislation. Spurred by Gov. Phil Murphy’s pledge to support reform, lawmakers are working on changing the state’s liquor licensing laws that have remained largely unchanged since the years just following Prohibition.
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
Students push NJ lawmakers to help curb high school dropout rate
Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz introduced legislation last fall. Students in New Jersey are expected to attend school and graduate ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. However, many students fall through the cracks, dropping out of school before they obtain a diploma. And considering the staggering amount...
$350M
Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
Op-Ed: An argument for same-day voter registration in New Jersey
Same-day voter registration disproportionately increases turnout among younger voters. Last month, the nation saw young voters in Georgia push U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, over the finish line to victory. It wasn’t the first time Georgia’s 18- to 24-year-old voters flexed their muscles. Strong turnout among young voters, especially young voters of color, was crucial to the runoff wins of Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock in January 2021, which gave Democrats the majority in the upper chamber.
When toxic waste dumps get a do-over, who wins?
Dozens of former landfills, industrial waste sites and illegal toxic dumps in NJ have been transformed. “Overall, this particular landfill has been a win-win for the township,” Robert Greenbaum, mayor of Mount Olive, said of a former toxic Superfund site that now pays $50,000 a year in local taxes and pumps 25 megawatts of power into New Jersey’s power grid.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
759,000
NJ residents who sought student loan debt relief under Biden plan. President Joe Biden announced a significant loan forgiveness program in August 2022, one that would forgive up to $20,000 in debt relief for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. In the four weeks after the application process opened, millions of Americans applied or were deemed eligible for relief. Only 10 states had more applicants than New Jersey, which had 759,000 applicants. Of those, some 493,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers for discharge.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0