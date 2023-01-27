New Jersey Policy Perspective argues for expanding NJ's new child tax credit program. A call to provide more assistance to New Jersey families who are faced with rising costs due to inflation was made Tuesday by New Jersey Policy Perspective. It released a report arguing for expanding the state’s child tax credit program, which was approved last summer. Under the program, eligible families will receive up to $500 for every child under the age of six. New Jersey Policy Perspective proposes expanding the tax credit to $1,000 for kids under six years old and opening eligibility to children ages six to 11. According to New Jersey Policy Perspective, the expanded credit would help more than 440,000 families across the state.

