Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Denver weather: Sunshine and 40s

The sun is back and ready to melt the snow. Enrollment in technical schools is on the rise. Dan Daru reports. A look at climatology for Denver in the month of February. Bill would make new protections for gig workers.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow

January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Driver crashes into teens crossing East Colfax. Two teenagers were hurt after a crash at East Colfax...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

No deal made in Colorado River plan

40 million people use water from the Colorado River. Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return. Denver's weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing close to 50 degrees by Friday. Snow chances hit the metro again next week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: When will temperatures finally heat up in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) —Denver’s weather has been cold and snowy for the last several weeks. Finally, warmer temperatures and dry conditions are moving in for the rest of the week. Morning low temperatures on Tuesday fell to minus 7 degrees in Denver but places like Craig in northwest Colorado saw temperatures as low as minus 41 degrees.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Slow warming, sunny skies

After another cold start to the day and mostly sunny skies will help highs climb to the low 30s Tuesday afternoon. Wind chill advisories remain in effect until 8 a.m. today. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

How to stay safe while skiing and snowboarding

Talya Cunningham sat down with an expert to learn about staying safe in the high country. Trade schools increasing in popularity. Enrollment in technical schools is on the rise. Dan Daru reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Students make blankets for homeless during cold snap

The timing on Monday could not have been better because of the bitter cold temperatures as students from Saint Thomas More Catholic School spent the morning making warm blankets for the homeless. Dan Daru reports.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado

According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

5280 Magazine Showcases New February Feature: ‘Worth a Shot’

Living in Colorado, we’re fortunate to have easy access to ingredients like rocky mountain spring water and heirloom grain, and that’s perfect for spirit makers! In fact Colorado is home to more than 100 craft distilleries. 5280 magazine narrowed down the ’15 Best Tasting Rooms’ in and around Denver, you can read all about it in their brand new February issue.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Relief on the way for high utility bills

Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League …. The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Apartment complex residents displaced after fire

This is the second fire to occur in three months at the complex. Andrea Henderson reports. Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return. Denver's weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado

The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Students make blankets for homeless during cold snap. The timing on Monday could not have been better because of the...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mountain communities still missing mail

Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver's music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Crashes constant at Denver intersection

Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Denver weather: Below zero temps again Tuesday morning.
DENVER, CO

