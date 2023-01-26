Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
Carscoops
This 2010 Nissan GT-R With $80k Worth Of Mods Is Not For The Purists
The Nissan GT-R has just received another facelift but the “Godzilla” has not drastically changed since its introduction back in 2007. Thus, many owners rely on tuners in order to spice up both the design and performance of the model. A heavily tuned 2010 Nissan GT-R is currently listed for sale on eBay, featuring a long list of modifications.
Watch Tuned BMW X6 M50i With 670 HP Reach 180 MPH On Autobahn
The BMW X6 is a stylish luxury crossover in its basic form and a Nurburgring natural when it dons the full-fat M suit. In between is the X6 M50i, a potent middle child capable of gobbling up miles of Autobahn at triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. But the X6...
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Puts A Camaro Face On The Suzuki Every Van
The Suzuki Every, a small van that is available in Japan, has proven to be quite popular as a base for creative face-swapping. Following the Defender face by DAMD and the Jimny face by T-Style, the small van can now look like a vintage Camaro thanks to a Japanese tuner called Gibson.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car
The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
Carscoops
This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno
Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Finding the best 2023 SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
1 Japanese Car Brand Takes 2 of the Top Spots for Best Reliability and It’s Not Toyota
The most reliable Japanese car brand isn't Toyota. RepairPal has another brand in mind for you. The post 1 Japanese Car Brand Takes 2 of the Top Spots for Best Reliability and It’s Not Toyota appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
America’s Best Used Car for the Money
A recent analysis reveals which used cars offer the best value based on longevity.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: What’s the Better Compact SUV?
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 and the 2023 Honda CR-V both have plenty to offer buyers, but the CR-V comes in ahead this year. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: What’s the Better Compact SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Giulietta Returns From The Dead In Hatch And Sedan Renders
This story contains independent renderings of a Giulietta created by Theottle, who’s neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. Alfa Romeo killed the Giulietta compact hatchback, indirectly replacing it with the Tonale SUV. However, fans of the Italian brand are still dreaming of the new generation that never saw the light of day. Digital artist Theophilus Chin (a.k.a. Theottle) envisioned a new Giulietta in both hatchback and sedan forms, borrowing styling cues from the rest of the Alfa Romeo range.
Comments / 1