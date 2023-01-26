Read full article on original website
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
Keep the Utilities on This Winter With One of NJs Utility Assistance Programs
If you are in danger of a utility shut off or are currently disconnected, apply for one of the free utility grant programs below and inform your utility company immediately. If you are having trouble paying your electric, sewer, or water bills, you may be eligible to avoid disconnection through the Winter Termination Program.
New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know
February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
Here’s how to get $180K in student loans paid off under new N.J. program for mental health jobs
Behavioral health professionals in New Jersey can now apply to get up to $180,000 in student loans reimbursed through a new state program designed to boost the number of people working in mental health jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program last...
Republican Senate Leader Steve Oroho Announces Retirement in Abrupt About-Face
State Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho surprised constituents and fellow lawmakers today by announcing his intention to retire at the end of his term in 2024 rather than seek reelection. Releasing a statement just two weeks after he rolled out his campaign for the 2023 midterms, the five-term senator cited “personal reason that [he] will mainly keep private” as the impetus for his sudden reversal.
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
NJDOL Awards $3M To Apprenticeship Program
SOUTH JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor (NJDOL) has awarded approximately $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports employers that hire apprentices. This grant program is part of the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network—...
NJ autism rates soar, straining services
A new study shows autism rates among eight-year-olds in New Jersey spiked 500% from the year 2000 to 2016. New Jersey autism advocates say wait times for diagnosis can range from six to 24 months and special schools have wait lists. When researchers drilled down in four New Jersey counties — Union, Essex, Hudson and Ocean Counties — they found about one-third of the kids with autism also had intellectual disabilities. But — and here’s the surprise — the rest didn’t.
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton
NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly
The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
This disturbing story makes me grateful we can’t pump our own gas in NJ
We’ve all heard the typical reasons New Jerseyans don’t want to pump their own gas. “I don’t want to get out in the heat/ cold/ rain/ snow.”. “I don’t want my hands to smell like gasoline.”. “What if I’m on my way to a fancy event?...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Up to $180,000 in Student Loan Forgiveness for Mental Health Professionals
Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment in Exchange for Service to Communities. New Jersey residents may now apply for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced by the Murphy Administration through the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA).
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
