New Jersey State

Morristown Minute

New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
lnnnews.com

Republican Senate Leader Steve Oroho Announces Retirement in Abrupt About-Face

State Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho surprised constituents and fellow lawmakers today by announcing his intention to retire at the end of his term in 2024 rather than seek reelection. Releasing a statement just two weeks after he rolled out his campaign for the 2023 midterms, the five-term senator cited “personal reason that [he] will mainly keep private” as the impetus for his sudden reversal.
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
followsouthjersey.com

NJDOL Awards $3M To Apprenticeship Program

SOUTH JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor (NJDOL) has awarded approximately $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports employers that hire apprentices. This grant program is part of the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network—...
njspotlightnews.org

NJ autism rates soar, straining services

A new study shows autism rates among eight-year-olds in New Jersey spiked 500% from the year 2000 to 2016. New Jersey autism advocates say wait times for diagnosis can range from six to 24 months and special schools have wait lists. When researchers drilled down in four New Jersey counties — Union, Essex, Hudson and Ocean Counties — they found about one-third of the kids with autism also had intellectual disabilities. But — and here’s the surprise — the rest didn’t.
Morristown Minute

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
Mark Star

Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000

2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
lnnnews.com

Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly

The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Morristown Minute

Up to $180,000 in Student Loan Forgiveness for Mental Health Professionals

Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment in Exchange for Service to Communities. New Jersey residents may now apply for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced by the Murphy Administration through the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA).

