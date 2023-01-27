Read full article on original website
WSMV
Police capture one teen escapee, one still on the run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have found one of the two teenage boys who escaped from a juvenile facility Tuesday night. Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to MNPD.
WSMV
Drugs suspected in deadly shooting in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux neighborhood. According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting Tuesday night on Crowe Drive and encountered an 18-year-old man with several gunshot...
WSMV
Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
WSMV
Green Hills residents on edge following shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two men tried to rob a woman walking in a Green Hills neighborhood earlier this week. Metro Nashville Police said she was shot after she fought back. Some who walk in the area said Wednesday they are now having second thoughts about doing so.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, the victim’s blood, socks and shoes could still...
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
WSMV
Three kids attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by three juveniles who were accused of stealing from the store. On Wednesday afternoon, three juveniles were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They hit the...
WSMV
Man hospitalized in critical condition after shot in car in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in a car on Wednesday evening, according to police. Police said the shooting happened on Pritchett Drive just before 6:30 p.m. According to officers, the preliminary investigation showed that a 20-year-old man was sitting in...
WSMV
Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night. Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.
WSMV
Nashville mom who lost her son after 2017 traffic stop heads to funeral of Tyre Nichols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Many are preparing to head to Memphis Wednesday for the funeral of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. As groups from Nashville hit the road, a local mother is offering her support after losing her son years ago. “I am like here we go again and to know this time...
WSMV
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
WSMV
Brentwood house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire left one resident dead and injured several others, including two officers. According to Brentwood Fire and Rescue (BFRD), a 911 call came in from inside a home on Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Another call was made from a cell phone a short time later. BFRD crews responded along with Brentwood Police officers to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames were visible.
WSMV
How organizing your closet could help survivors of human trafficking in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The start of the new year for some means getting rid of the old and focusing on the new. Kristy Edward’s company, Neatly Balanced, focuses on just that. The organization company also brings a purpose to help others. Edwards said the idea sparked when she traveled...
WSMV
While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
WSMV
Fire breaks out on Lebanon Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department checked out a fire on Lebanon Pike Wednesday to make sure it was out. Fire crews went to Cook’s Plants and Vegetables at about 2 p.m. The business has been closed. Officials said no injuries were reported to the public or...
WSMV
Body found in historic fire tower
SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
WSMV
Fire at closed business on Lebanon Pike
Lauren Lowrey talks for the first time about a life-threatening illness discovered days after the birth of her second child. Watch WSMV4 at 6 on Friday.
WSMV
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal crash in Macon County
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Macon County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Kia sedan was going east and a Suburu SUV was going west on Highway 52. The driver of the Kia crossed over the center...
WSMV
Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning. Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home. The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries. Fire...
WSMV
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
