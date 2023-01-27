ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Police capture one teen escapee, one still on the run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have found one of the two teenage boys who escaped from a juvenile facility Tuesday night. Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to MNPD.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Drugs suspected in deadly shooting in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux neighborhood. According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting Tuesday night on Crowe Drive and encountered an 18-year-old man with several gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Green Hills residents on edge following shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two men tried to rob a woman walking in a Green Hills neighborhood earlier this week. Metro Nashville Police said she was shot after she fought back. Some who walk in the area said Wednesday they are now having second thoughts about doing so.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night. Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Brentwood house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire left one resident dead and injured several others, including two officers. According to Brentwood Fire and Rescue (BFRD), a 911 call came in from inside a home on Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Another call was made from a cell phone a short time later. BFRD crews responded along with Brentwood Police officers to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames were visible.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire breaks out on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department checked out a fire on Lebanon Pike Wednesday to make sure it was out. Fire crews went to Cook’s Plants and Vegetables at about 2 p.m. The business has been closed. Officials said no injuries were reported to the public or...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in historic fire tower

SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning. Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home. The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries. Fire...
NASHVILLE, TN

