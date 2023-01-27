MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Civil Rights Leader Rev. Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump joined with the family of Tyre Nichols on Tuesday tonight, the eve of Nichols’ funeral to reflect on the 29-year-old’s death at the hands of Memphis police. Sharpton and Crump will give an address...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO