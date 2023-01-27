ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Capitol Police boost security preparations ahead of Tyre Nichols footage release

By Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Katherine Tully-McManus
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kw9fw_0kSlicLg00
The Capitol's law enforcement entity is expected to increase its security posture as departments around the country gird for protests over the weekend related to the Nichols arrest footage. | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Updated: 01/27/2023 09:35 AM EST

Capitol Police officials are beefing up security on the Hill amid heightened concerns over Friday's expected release of reportedly brutal police footage from a traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn.

The Capitol's law enforcement entity is expected to increase its security posture as departments around the country gird for protests over the weekend related to the Nichols arrest footage, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. Security boosts ahead of anticipated protest activity generally mean longer hours for officers. The Capitol Police said Friday morning that they are being cautious, like other departments around the country.

Congressional party leadership has been briefed on the ongoing matters, according to another person familiar with the conversations. But workers were spotted Thursday evening unloading fencing near the Capitol. The barricades were of the bicycle-rack type generally used for crowd control.

Five Memphis police officers were charged with murder and other crimes Thursday related to the death of Nichols, who died on Jan. 10. Nichols, who is Black, was stopped by police on Jan. 7. The officers, all of them also Black, were fired by the department last week.



Officials are expected to release video footage from the beating on Friday, though it’s not yet clear how extensive the disclosure will be.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who represents Memphis, discussed the potential for protests on the floor Thursday, urging “peaceful” demonstrations.



"It could be a situation where people want to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest actions of the police department, and people should. But they should be peaceful and calm ... I pray for my city," Cohen said in a floor speech on Thursday.

D.C. police said they are also "fully activating" the force on Friday in preparation for possible protests. The House is expected to be in session for several hours Friday as they complete consideration of an energy bill related to drilling on public lands. The Senate will be out of session.

Comments / 8

Ken Ack
5d ago

So they add additional security on anticipation but refused the request BY PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR ADDITIONAL SECURITY ON JANUARY 6TH. SMELLS OF A CONSPIRITY. HOW MANY FBI TOOK PART IN GOING INTO THE CAPITAL WITH THE UNARMED PEOPLE WERE ALLOWED INTO THE CAPITAL BUILDING BY THE GUARDS?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
MEMPHIS, TN
wbrc.com

Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Tyre Nichols arrest footage: What we know so far

Peaceful protests took place in cities across the U.S. Friday evening after authorities released footage of the early January traffic stop in Memphis in which officers savagely beat 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols. He died three days later due to injuries caused by the attack.  The footage was released in four separate videos — one…
MEMPHIS, TN
POLITICO

The release of video footage of Tyre Nichols' death has revived talk about Congress taking action to reform how policing works in America.

What happened: Video footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death has renewed talk of reviving police reform legislation on Capitol Hill — even if the same perennial issues linger on that front. Here's Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, to MSNBC:. "The...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bossip

WARNING! GRAPHIC! Body Camera Footage From Tyre Nichols’ Fatal Beating Released By Memphis Police Department

Here we are. After two weeks of concern, one week of outrage, and several tense days of awaiting the release of what has been described by numerous public officials as one of the worse abuses of police power that they’ve ever seen, the body camera footage of Tyre Nichols being fatally attacked by five Black former-police officers in Memphis, Tennessee has been released to the public.
MEMPHIS, TN
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
WREG

One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
298K+
Followers
18K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy