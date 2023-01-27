ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for Pete Golding

Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now former Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding after taking the same position with division rival Ole Miss. Golding had his share of critics, but he was one of the best recruiters on head coach Nick Saban’s staff. The Crimson Tide finished ninth...
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977

Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
tdalabamamag.com

2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
elisportsnetwork.com

Alabama's offensive and defensive coordinator vacancies | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the coordinator position vacancies for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He explained why these positions are so coveted in the college football world and what type of characteristics will be needed to fill this position under Nick Saban. Joel threw out some names that he would like to see in either of these coordinator positions.
AL.com

Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak

Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
CBS 42

Adderall shortage impact still being felt in Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community. The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 […]
fox13news.com

Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
95.3 The Bear

Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday

Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
ABC 33/40 News

School bus catches fire after crash in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Walker County Schools bus caught fire after it was involved in a crash with a SUV near Townley Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on AL 102 eastbound at AL 124 around 3:30 p.m. Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said the bus...
Los Angeles, CA
