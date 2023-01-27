Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for Pete Golding
Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now former Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding after taking the same position with division rival Ole Miss. Golding had his share of critics, but he was one of the best recruiters on head coach Nick Saban’s staff. The Crimson Tide finished ninth...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977
Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
Alabama Reportedly Meeting With Notable Offensive Coordinator
Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien returned to the New England Patriots to work the same role. According to Chris Fetters of247Sports, the Crimson Tide will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to discuss the open position. Grubb led Fresno State to the ...
tdalabamamag.com
2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
elisportsnetwork.com
Alabama's offensive and defensive coordinator vacancies | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the coordinator position vacancies for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He explained why these positions are so coveted in the college football world and what type of characteristics will be needed to fill this position under Nick Saban. Joel threw out some names that he would like to see in either of these coordinator positions.
Sewage fixes, the future amphitheater and Aldi: Down in Alabama
State and local officials hope that some federal funding is about to help clean up some of the sewage-system failures in a Black Belt town. The Birmingham City Council has approved spending the city’s share of the cost for a new amphitheater. The Aldi grocery-store chain took another big...
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak
Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Adderall shortage impact still being felt in Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community. The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 […]
fox13news.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
Dolly Parton free library signups soar after Alabama announces program
More than 1,000 kids soon will begin receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library in Jefferson and Walker counties in 2023. Gov. Kay Ivey announced support for a statewide Imagination Library network, along with more than $4 million in funding, on Jan. 18. At Better Basics, a Birmingham-based nonprofit...
This Perry County Alabama Home is Perfect for Fishing, Hunting
The highest price home on the market in Perry County Alabama is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers. It has 72 acres of property, fenced-in pastures, a running creek, trails, a pond, and nearly 30 acres of timber. Home life is quiet and easy in Centreville, Alabama. The home was...
Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday
Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
ABC 33/40 News
School bus catches fire after crash in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Walker County Schools bus caught fire after it was involved in a crash with a SUV near Townley Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on AL 102 eastbound at AL 124 around 3:30 p.m. Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said the bus...
