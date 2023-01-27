Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County Light snow this evening A area of light snow will move eastward through Central MT this evening. The snow will mainly affect areas east of a line from Shelby to Highwood to Townsend. Visibility will fall below one mile at times as this area of snow moves through. New snow accumulations around one half inch are possible at lower elevations and around an inch in the mountains. Additionally, colder temperatures will also move in, with temperatures falling into the teens, and wind chill values falling below zero. Those with travel plans this evening over Central MT should be alert for changing weather conditions and be prepared for colder temperatures.
Comments / 0