Effective: 2023-02-01 20:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County Light snow this evening A area of light snow will move eastward through Central MT this evening. The snow will mainly affect areas east of a line from Shelby to Highwood to Townsend. Visibility will fall below one mile at times as this area of snow moves through. New snow accumulations around one half inch are possible at lower elevations and around an inch in the mountains. Additionally, colder temperatures will also move in, with temperatures falling into the teens, and wind chill values falling below zero. Those with travel plans this evening over Central MT should be alert for changing weather conditions and be prepared for colder temperatures.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO