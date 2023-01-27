Lisbon downs Leetonia; Freeland scores 14
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cami Freeland led Lisbon by Leetonia, 53-43, to improve their overall record to 5-10. Freeland connected on a trio of three-point baskets.
Serinity Stacey and Morgan Lively each scored eight points for the Blue Devils. Stacey (12) and Lively (10) each hauled down double-figure rebounds.
Lisbon will travel to East Liverpool on Saturday.Brook, Klingensmith boost Bristol past Windham
McKendra Cole scored a game-high 16 points for the Bears. Sophomore Ayana Douglas added 9 points.
Leetonia is scheduled to meet Heartland Christian on Saturday.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0