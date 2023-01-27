ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Lisbon downs Leetonia; Freeland scores 14

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4l37_0kSlhKgv00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cami Freeland led Lisbon by Leetonia, 53-43, to improve their overall record to 5-10. Freeland connected on a trio of three-point baskets.

Serinity Stacey and Morgan Lively each scored eight points for the Blue Devils. Stacey (12) and Lively (10) each hauled down double-figure rebounds.

Lisbon will travel to East Liverpool on Saturday.

Brook, Klingensmith boost Bristol past Windham

McKendra Cole scored a game-high 16 points for the Bears. Sophomore Ayana Douglas added 9 points.

Leetonia is scheduled to meet Heartland Christian on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Looking at ‘The Tressel Era’: The presidential years

Last week, former Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel sat down with WKBN anchor/reporter Stan Boney for a one-on-one interview. They discussed Tressel's life after Ohio State University and he had been approached by two small colleges to be their president.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

66K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy