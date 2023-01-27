Lisbon downs Leetonia; Freeland scores 14

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cami Freeland led Lisbon by Leetonia, 53-43, to improve their overall record to 5-10. Freeland connected on a trio of three-point baskets.

Serinity Stacey and Morgan Lively each scored eight points for the Blue Devils. Stacey (12) and Lively (10) each hauled down double-figure rebounds.

Lisbon will travel to East Liverpool on Saturday.

McKendra Cole scored a game-high 16 points for the Bears. Sophomore Ayana Douglas added 9 points.

Leetonia is scheduled to meet Heartland Christian on Saturday.

