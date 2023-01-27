ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Weekday Wrap: Oregon gets funding to improve safety and reduce traffic deaths

Federal money coming to Oregon to tackle risky traffic areas. Oregon will be getting seven grants, worth a total of about $24 million, to help reduce traffic fatalities in high-crash areas. The Biden administration announced the grants Wednesday morning as part of the $800 million “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. The majority of Oregon’s funding will go toward projects on 122nd Avenue in Portland. A 5-mile stretch of that road is among the most dangerous traffic areas in the metro area. The money will be used for more street lighting, protected bike lanes, new crosswalks and several more traffic improvements. Planning grants will also go to Oregon Metro, as well as Lane, Douglas and Jefferson counties, and the cities of Hermiston and Ontario. (OPB Staff)
University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute

An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land

Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
Weekday Wrap: Lawmakers debate the future of Oregon’s tax credit to help house farm workers

Is Oregon’s tax credit to help house farm workers actually working?. Oregon lawmakers created the agricultural workforce housing credit in 1989 to help offset the cost of building housing for agricultural workers. Today, lawmakers are debating whether to extend the credit, allowing housing developers to claim credit for projects completed before January 2030. Outside Salem, advocates and providers of agricultural workforce housing disagree on a fundamental premise: whether the tax credit even works. Agricultural employers who provide housing say the credit does not work for them because it requires up-front money that farms may not have. Community-based housing developers say it works just fine. (Shannon Sollitt/Salem Statesman Journal)
The Northwest seemed to have fewer illegal cannabis problems last year. Law enforcement leaders want that to continue

Your browser does not support the audio element. Robert Hammer is the special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations division – also known as HSI – in the Pacific Northwest. He sat down with Jefferson Public Radio’s Roman Battaglia to discuss the state of illegal cannabis in Southern Oregon, and how law enforcement is helping victims of human trafficking.
Eugene dance school teaches the beauty of Native Hawaiian hula

Hula instructor Akiko Colton spends her day living and breathing the ancient Hawaiian dance known as hula in her Eugene studio. “It’s part of my life, so I cannot just take it out. My blood needs hula,” she says. Colton shares that love of hula as a “kumu”...
Nature Conservancy transfers land to McKenzie River Trust

The Nature Conservancy said it’s transferred 1,305 acres of land to the McKenzie River Trust. The property is called the Willamette Confluence Preserve and it’s near the base of Mount Pisgah. The conservancy said the land transfer came after a decade of restoration work on the site, which...
