Outrage from parents over "diverse" snowman post from district
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A social media controversy is dominating the discussion in the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District. What was supposed to be a Facebook post showing students having fun in the snow has now been taken down, with some comments on the post saying it inappropriately touched on race.
Gas Prices in Capital District $.13 higher then the national average
Between the cost of groceries, gas, and home heating, a heavy weight is being placed on people’s wallets over the last year. Some shoppers are even describing these everyday essentials as a rollercoaster. "It's been really up and down lately" said Chichi Ivah a local shopper "first, the gas...
Lowest Wind Chills in at Least 4 Years Late this Week
After a notably warm January, it looks like we are getting a quick dose (too much perhaps) of the brutal power of winter by the end of this week. Our current forecast calls for widespread wind chill values in the -25 to -35 degrees Fahrenheit range Friday into early Saturday, with some places in the Adirondacks approaching -50 degrees Fahrenheit as an arctic outbreak invades the Northeast.
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service
Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
Albany Memorial Emergency Department Closed due to Water Main Break
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany are closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care are encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
Mayor Sheehan lays out priorities for the year ahead in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We start with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan - delivering her state of the city address tonight. The mayor laying out her biggest priorities for the capital city in the year ahead. Those priorities including development, quality of life, infrastructure, investment in the workforce, and public...
Playground for kids of all abilities coming together in honor of Colonie student
A playground for kids of all abilities is coming together in Colonie. It was announced last summer, in honor of late Saddlewood Elementary student Charlie Fernandez, who lost her battle to cancer in 2021. The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism is stepping in to help the project with the...
Saratoga BLM rallies for law enforcement reform in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Capital Region social justice groups are speaking out against police brutality. The Saratoga Black Lives Matter group spoke out against the violent death of Tyre Nichols, a man in Memphis who died after being severely beaten by police officers. Organizers of the group have...
Saratoga Catholic parents voicing concerns over homeless shelter placed behind campus
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — A full room of concerned Saratoga Central Catholic parents and residents gathered Monday night to call on Saratoga city leaders to reconsider placing a low barrier homeless shelter behind the school's Broadway campus. “All we have to do is bring awareness to this, because...
NY lawmakers hold joint hearing on controversial bail reform laws
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers in Albany held a joint legislative hearing on the criminal justice system Monday in response to the ongoing controversy over bail reform. In 2019, Albany passed reforms on New York's discovery, bail and speedy trial statutes. Advocates say this has helped secure transparency and fairness to the criminal legal process.
24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
It may take years for students to recover from pandemic learning loss
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — A report finds it may take years for some students to recover from those setbacks and learning loss that came as a result of the pandemic. This comes as some local students already find themselves years behind. As we've reported, 95% of Schenectady High School...
Troy officials calling on residents with older homes to have water pipes tested for lead
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Following the discovery of dozens of homes in Troy found to have elevated levels of lead in the drinking water, city officials are calling on residents in older homes to get their water tested. The city is asking residents that live in homes older than...
Former Albany man sentenced to 40 years, plus 25 years supervision, in rape conviction
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Germaine Montes, 32, formerly of Albany, was sentenced as a Predicate Felon to an aggregate term of 40 years in State Prison, followed by 25 years of post-release supervision before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court late this afternoon. Tuesday’s sentence follows...
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
Albany man arraigned on murder, weapons charges in shooting death back in August 2022
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arraigned Albany County Court, accused in the fatal shooting death of another man. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood was arraigned on charges of murder, 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence. Around 2:15 a.m., back on August 2nd,...
20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake
TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
Previous tenant accused of leaving dogs, cat behind for days after moving out
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested a 43-year-old woman on animal cruelty charges. Police say with the assistance of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and City of Albany Animal Control, responded to a rental property on Western Avenue on January 17th. According to police, the...
