Albany, NY

WRGB

Outrage from parents over "diverse" snowman post from district

COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A social media controversy is dominating the discussion in the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District. What was supposed to be a Facebook post showing students having fun in the snow has now been taken down, with some comments on the post saying it inappropriately touched on race.
COXSACKIE, NY
WRGB

Gas Prices in Capital District $.13 higher then the national average

Between the cost of groceries, gas, and home heating, a heavy weight is being placed on people’s wallets over the last year. Some shoppers are even describing these everyday essentials as a rollercoaster. "It's been really up and down lately" said Chichi Ivah a local shopper "first, the gas...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Lowest Wind Chills in at Least 4 Years Late this Week

After a notably warm January, it looks like we are getting a quick dose (too much perhaps) of the brutal power of winter by the end of this week. Our current forecast calls for widespread wind chill values in the -25 to -35 degrees Fahrenheit range Friday into early Saturday, with some places in the Adirondacks approaching -50 degrees Fahrenheit as an arctic outbreak invades the Northeast.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service

Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Albany Memorial Emergency Department Closed due to Water Main Break

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany are closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care are encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Mayor Sheehan lays out priorities for the year ahead in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We start with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan - delivering her state of the city address tonight. The mayor laying out her biggest priorities for the capital city in the year ahead. Those priorities including development, quality of life, infrastructure, investment in the workforce, and public...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

NY lawmakers hold joint hearing on controversial bail reform laws

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers in Albany held a joint legislative hearing on the criminal justice system Monday in response to the ongoing controversy over bail reform. In 2019, Albany passed reforms on New York's discovery, bail and speedy trial statutes. Advocates say this has helped secure transparency and fairness to the criminal legal process.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake

TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
FLORIDA, NY

