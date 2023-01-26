ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than a dozen shots were fired into a car parked outside the Waffle House on Siegen Lane, killing two men inside the vehicle. A photograph of the vehicle, from The Advocate newspaper, shows bullet holes across the driver’s side of the vehicle. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Boutte man accused of at least 23 vehicle and business burglaries or attempts over the past two months has been arrested, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Jan. 30). Gary R. Pierre is accused of committing the crimes over eight separate dates...
BOUTTE, LA
Man dies in space heater-related house fire in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 27), the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 18000 block of Esterbrook. Upon arrival, firefighters learned two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.
PONCHATOULA, LA

