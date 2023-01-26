PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 27), the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 18000 block of Esterbrook. Upon arrival, firefighters learned two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

