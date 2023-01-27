ODOT Program Looks To Find Replacement For Gas Tax

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is looking for new ways to pay for the maintenance of state highways. That could mean the gas tax people already pay goes away and Oklahoma drivers will have to pay a new fee.

According to state leaders, across the country and right here in Oklahoma, gas tax revenues are declining.

This is because cars can drive farther on the same amount of fuel and people, like Sarah Ward, are choosing the electric option.

"I love driving electric,” Ward said. “I have always been fascinated with it. I would say a while ago while I was a brand new professional and I couldn't quite afford a brand new car. As soon as I could afford a brand-new car, this is exactly what I wanted to buy."

She has owned her Tesla for two years and already pays extra for things like registration and charging, but a new fee is coming.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is creating a pilot program that would make every Oklahoma driver pay a little more.

The program is called Fair Miles Oklahoma and the goal of it is to find a replacement for the gas tax.

"I had no qualms paying that extra two, three hundred dollars because ultimately I am not paying that at the pump and I do believe that I need to pay my fair share,” Ward said. “Beyond that, I think that is ridiculous. That's where it feels like you're taking advantage people who are already paying their fair share."

"We know that this is going to need a replacement source of funding because we still need highways even if cars are driving farther and cars are driving on electric,” Dawn Sullivan, Deputy Director with ODOT said.

Sullivan and her team are discussing several options, including a pay per mile system that would charge drivers based on how many miles they drive.

"Right now you buy a gallon of gas and actually the tax is paying for future use of roads,” Sullivan said. “Well, what if we only paid for the miles that we actually drive."

ODOT plans to have more answers by this summer, so they can hopefully rollout the new tax shortly after.

"The goal here is to learn lessons and figure out what works for Oklahoma and what doesn't,” Sullivan said.

For more information regarding the pilot program, you can head to their website, here.