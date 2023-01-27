Mr. David Scarboro Sr., age 92, of Dahlonega, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 28, 2023. David has lived in Lumpkin County since 1974, having moved from Miami, FL. He lived an exemplary life of dedication to The Lord Jesus Christ. David was very dedicated to his church Mt. Gilead Baptist. He was loved by his family and church family and will be greatly missed.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO