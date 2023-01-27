Read full article on original website
Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Stewart, age 66, of Martin
Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Stewart, age 66, of Martin, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Born on March 14, 1956, in Demorest, he was the son of the late Walter Allen “Dub” Stewart and Imogene Smith Stewart. Mr. Stewart was previously a self-employed truck driver and currently was employed by Wilcorp Environmental. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, old country music, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Allan “Peter” Hynninen, age 73, of Cornelia
Allan “Peter” Hynninen, age 73, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away into Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023. Mr. Hynninen was born on May 27, 1949 in Fulton County, Georgia to the late Arvo and Sara Bracewell Hynninen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Wendell Tedder, James Tedder, and Wayne Tedder.
Mr. Willard McKinley Ridley, age 76, of Dahlonega
Mr. Willard McKinley Ridley, age 76, of Dahlonega passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Ridley’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Elizabeth Eugenia Satterfield Dowdle, age 81
Dahlonega Funeral Home announces the death of Elizabeth Eugenia (Satterfield) Dowdle age 81. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 2 PM at the funeral home chapel.
Robert Lee Sullens, Age 88 Dahlonega
Robert Lee Sullens 88 of Dahlonega passed away on January 27, 2023. Mr. Sullens was a native of Lumpkin County and retired from Fieldale Farms, he also drove a lumber truck for many years for Parks Lumber Company. Mr. Sullens loved deer hunting, fishing, gardening and farming, but most importantly loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Mr. David Earl Scarboro, age 92, of Dahlonega
Mr. David Scarboro Sr., age 92, of Dahlonega, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 28, 2023. David has lived in Lumpkin County since 1974, having moved from Miami, FL. He lived an exemplary life of dedication to The Lord Jesus Christ. David was very dedicated to his church Mt. Gilead Baptist. He was loved by his family and church family and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Kathleen Cowart, age 92 of Dahlonega
Mrs. Kathleen Cowart, age 92 of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Officials Investigating Another School Threat
(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
