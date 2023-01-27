Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence
HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed an "alarming" rise in violent crime in the city Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead. But the...
Man who barricaded himself likely died by police gunfire, Virginia Beach PD says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who died after barricading himself inside a Virginia Beach home was Craig Byl, 48. He was likely killed by police gunfire, not from a self-inflicted injury, according to the city's police. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said all officers involved are on...
Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.
Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing six families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice. The video obtained first by 13News Now is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims; some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.
New trial begins for man accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk this week. Javon Doyle faces several charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022, because jurors couldn’t reach a verdict for Doyle. Now loved ones of both Cummings and Doyle are sitting through this murder trial for the second time.
Suspect involved in police shootout, barricade situation deceased: VBPD
Police said there was a heavy police presence on the scene, which was in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive off Dam Neck and London Bridge.
Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died by gunfire after barricading themselves inside a home in Virginia Beach Monday night, police said. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a barricade situation. The person...
Richneck principal reassigned, attorney to make public statement
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The principal at Richneck Elementary School has been reassigned, weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) confirmed Wednesday. Michelle Price with NNPS said Briana Foster-Newton is still employed with the school division, but she didn't...
Friend ‘heartbroken’ after pregnant woman killed in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Friends of a pregnant woman killed in a shooting on Monday night say they’re heartbroken. Hampton Police Division detectives say 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash died after a shooting at an apartment complex off West Mercury Boulevard. Police say Layton was 8 months...
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
Prison investigation underway: Wife alleges guards in Chesapeake attacked sleeping husband
A prison investigation is underway after the wife of a prisoner at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake alleges that prison guards attacked her sleeping husband.
Virginia Beach middle school teacher accused of making threat out on bond
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teacher is out on bond after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school. Virginia Beach police officers arrested Corporate Landing Middle School teacher John Dupont on January 26 after school staff told investigators he said, "I'm going to shoot up the school," but added that he didn't have a gun.
Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says
HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
$45 million lawsuit filed by estate of man killed in Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Court records show a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the aftermath of last year's mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart. The suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Randy Blevins, a Walmart employee and one of the people who was killed in the November 22, 2022 shooting.
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 3