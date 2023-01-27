PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO