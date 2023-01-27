ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BcfR_0kSlf7ep00

The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.

At Metevelis’ 100th birthday party last March, she shared with News On 6 what her secret to a long, happy life was: "Just keep busy, keep doing things. I just do all the damage I can,” she said with a laugh.

"She was just a impactful, little sparkplug of powerhouse lady for being 5 foot nothing and barely 90 something pounds,” Linda Hanna said.

Hanna met Metevelis because Hanna is a Tulsa Police detective, and Metevelis’ home was burglarized several years ago.

That unfortunate circumstance was the beginning of a fulfilling friendship.

"She always wanted to share her knowledge, her love. Very generous lady. She always wanted to feed you or give you something when you went to go visit her,” Hanna said.

Born in Wichita, Kansas, Marina was just a teenager when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

She became a true Rosie the Riveter, working on B-17s after school each day.

"She was able to present history from a first person point of view. And I don't know that we're ever gonna get another point of view like that again, here in Tulsa,” Joshua Starks said.

Starks is a former commander of the VFW Post 577. He said Metevelis had a big impact on him after he returned from Afghanistan.

"I didn't feel like I fit into society anymore after I came home from the war,” he said. “Marina really recognized that right off the bat. And she talked to me in a way that allowed me to open up. It allowed me to talk about my experiences and what it was like to come home."

Metevelis went on to live a full life, serving Tulsa as a founding member of "Up with Trees," and working at TCC for nearly 50 years.

Described as awe-inspiring, with an "infectious energy," she was a woman who left an impact on history, on Tulsa, and on everyone around her.

"It was an honor and a privilege to know her and even more honor for me to call her my friend,” Hanna said.

"It is truly extraordinary to see one person touch so many places and so many people,” Starks said. “And they all felt the same way. They all loved her. And they felt loved by her."

The Oklahoma Historical Society interviewed Marina for its Voices of Oklahoma project. You can listen to her stories by clicking here.

Comments / 2

dntlss
6d ago

The greatest generation , ebbing away everyday,we won't see the likes of them again for a long time,a job had to be done and they did it very well,thank you.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smithonian

S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is

In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week

Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
News On 6

Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother

Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy