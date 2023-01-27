Game of the week: Previewing the Lodi wrestling tournament

Six teams will take to the mats at the 2023 Terry Conklin Duals, hosted by the Lodi wrestling team on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Blue Devils are the defending meet champions, as three Lodi wrestlers – Parker Heintz (113), Zane Licht (152) and Wyatt Ripp (220) – went undefeated at the 2022 event. Only Licht returns for Lodi, who enters the tournament with a 12-4 record in dual meets this season.

The meet begins at 9 a.m., with the Blue Devils opening against West Salem/Bangor, a team that is 12-3 in dual meets so far In 2022-23.

West Salem/Bangor is deep and talented, led by 120-pounder Bradyn Glasspoole, who is 30-5 on the season. Lodi’s Caleb Lord, a sophomore, will have his work cut out for him.

Other West Salem/Bangor wrestlers to key an eye on include freshman Teghan Moore (22-7) at 106, sophomore Trevor Arentz (26-6) at 152, junior Cody Peterson (28-9) at 160, and senior Andy Johnson (28-8) at 170.

Licht is dominating the opposition this year, as Lodi’s 152-pounder has compiled a 33-0 record. He’s the defending state champ at that weight in Division 2.

Lodi has eight wrestlers with more than 20 wins, including senior Levi Ness (24-8) at 106, junior Drew Lochner (29-9) at 113, Lord (25-8) at 120, junior Evan Clary (22-13) at 126, sophomore Braedon Dorshorst (24-10) at 132, Owen Breunig (25-12) at 138, and Mason Lane (28-5) at 185.

Other duals at 9 a.m. include Evansville and Kenosha Indian Trail and De Pere and St. Croix Central.

At 10:30 a.m., Lodi tackles St. Croix Central, which comes in with a 2-0 record in duals. Central’s lineup features Noah Nusbaum, a junior 170-pounder with a 29-8 record, and senior Jacob Berends, who has a 28-9 mark. Central 106-pounder Garrett Delong is 23-13, and Maverick Kostrzak, a sophomore at 138, is 26-10 and senior 195-pounder Parker Shackleton is 25-7.

Evansville and West Salem will also tangle at 10:30 a.m., as will De Pere and Kenosha Indian Trail in Round Two.

Round Three starts at approximately 12:30 p.m., with the Blue Devils going up against Kenosha Indian Trail. Lodi’s opponent is 8-8 in duals, with two wrestlers who have 30 or more wins. At 160 pounds, senior Luke Hogan is 30-7 on the season, while senior 182-pounder London Kiser is 31-9. Kenneth Vaughn, Indian Trail’s 170-pounder, is 23-12.

Also in Round Three, St. Croix Central faces West Salem/Bangor and De Pere wrestles against Evansville.

Next up for Lodi is undefeated Evansville (12-0 in duals), as Round Four starts around 2 p.m. Sophomore Danny Heiser (132 pounds) is 33-2, while Charlie Braunschweig is 27-8 at 170 pounds, freshman Lincoln Keller is 28-5 at 126 and 106-pounder Blake Frey, a junior, is 24-8. Two Evansville wrestlers went undefeated at last year’s Terry Conklin Duals, but Owen Heiser (170) and Liam Speich (195) have since graduated.

Also in Round Four, St. Croix Central goes up against Kenosha Indian Trail, as De Pere does battle with West Salem/Bangor.

In the final dual of the day, which will begin around 3:30 p.m., Lodi will go up against De Pere, sitting at 7-7 in duals this season. What a year it’s been for 113-pound sophomore sensation Mycah Beckett, who is 29-1. At 106, Brooke Corrigan is 24-7 and is also a sophomore, while 170-pounder Peyton Cappelle, a senior, is 19-8.

Meanwhile, Evansville will wrap up the tournament by taking on St. Croix Central, as West Salem/Bangor will compete against Kenosha Indian Trail.