Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Links Mentioned On Feb. 1, 2023
Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest. Submissions open for the Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest on Wednesday. Participants can submit one entry into any or all of five categories: short story, informal essay, poetry, short play or comix. For more information, or to...
News On 6
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
News On 6
Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother
Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area
Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents. City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses. Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to...
News On 6
Sooners, Cowboys 2023 Football Schedule Released By Big 12 Conference
The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.
Federal Grant For $85M Adds To I-44, Highway 75 Project
A federal grant for $85 million will pay for part of the reconstruction of the I-44 and Highway 75 interchange in Tulsa. The $300 million project is underway, with the first phase completed and an expected completion date no sooner than 2027. The $85 million appropriation came from the Bipartisan...
News On 6
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
News On 6
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
More winter weather is in the forecast on Tuesday morning after freezing rain and sleet made for some slick and hazardous road conditions across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Alyssa Miller offered the latest updates as she tracks road conditions around Okmulgee on Tuesday morning.
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
News On 6
Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting
Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
News On 6
More Than 20 People Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court
More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Drug Court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and to become better members of society. News On 6's Cal Day reported the details from the ceremony as...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Police Department Organizing Public Forum About Danger Of Overdosing
The Broken Arrow Police Department wants to warn the community about the dangers of overdosing on drugs, which is why BAPD is partnering with Broken Arrow Public Schools to host a forum and bring more attention to the dangers of overdosing, specifically on opiates. Sgt. Eric Nester with BAPD said...
News On 6
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies
The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
News On 6
2 Women Killed In Broken Arrow Crash; Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI
Broken Arrow Police said two women driving home from work together were killed by a man who's been arrested for suspicion of driving drunk. Friends and family members are posing on social media about how sweet and kind the women were. Broken Arrow Police arrested 33-year-old Patrick Ferm on suspicion...
News On 6
TFD Urges Drivers To Be Cautious After Firefighters Hit By Car
Two Tulsa firefighters are now out of the hospital after they were hit when a driver lost control on Sunday night. The incident happened along Highway 75 near Pine and Peoria, while crews were helping another driver who had lost control and hit a guard rail. TFD said after the...
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Closed Monday Due To Winter Weather
Tulsa Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday because of the weather conditions. Superintendent Deborah Gist posted an announcement around 10 p.m. Sunday. It includes all schools and district office sites. Based on the most current information, and to prioritize the safety of our students and team members, Tulsa Public...
News On 6
ODOT Crews Working Around The Clock To Treat Roads In Winter Weather
Oklahoma Department of Transportation is spreading salt and sand as well as using plows to help keep the highways and interstates clear. They have 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and safe for drivers. ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach said the...
Comments / 0