Tulsa, OK

Links Mentioned On Feb. 1, 2023

Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest. Submissions open for the Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest on Wednesday. Participants can submit one entry into any or all of five categories: short story, informal essay, poetry, short play or comix. For more information, or to...
TULSA, OK
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership

A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother

Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
TULSA, OK
Sooners, Cowboys 2023 Football Schedule Released By Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.
STILLWATER, OK
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses

Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
More Than 20 People Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court

More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Drug Court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and to become better members of society. News On 6's Cal Day reported the details from the ceremony as...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies

The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
TULSA, OK
TFD Urges Drivers To Be Cautious After Firefighters Hit By Car

Two Tulsa firefighters are now out of the hospital after they were hit when a driver lost control on Sunday night. The incident happened along Highway 75 near Pine and Peoria, while crews were helping another driver who had lost control and hit a guard rail. TFD said after the...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Public Schools Closed Monday Due To Winter Weather

Tulsa Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday because of the weather conditions. Superintendent Deborah Gist posted an announcement around 10 p.m. Sunday. It includes all schools and district office sites. Based on the most current information, and to prioritize the safety of our students and team members, Tulsa Public...
TULSA, OK

