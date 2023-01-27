Reba McEntire Opens Restaurant And Event Center In Atoka

Music legend Reba McEntire has opened her three-story restaurant and event center in Atoka, with hopes of breathing new life into the town.

Reba McEntire has taken over the town of Atoka with Reba's Place. She said this place is her best excuse to come back.

At Reba's Place, you can sit down for a bite to eat, a drink or two, and then enjoy the show.

"It has turned out to be something way beyond my imagination," said Reba.

Reba's Place is a three-story restaurant, entertainment venue, and shop in the heart of downtown Atoka..

"It's people who are making it a destination we are really proud of," she said.

The Queen of Country has personal touches everywhere. Many of her iconic outfits are on display, and her late mother's books are featured in a library upstairs.

"It’s really a special room when you walk up there and see it. I hope you felt what I felt," Reba said.

Chef Kurtess Mortensen said the food is indulgent but handmade and all from local sources.

"We make everything from scratch, there is no convenience products here at all," Kurtess said.

As Reba’s place gets ready for its first big night hosting hundreds — Reba said she is grateful to be able to give back to her home — and see it shine.

"For this day to get here, we’re just going praise the Lord. It's really, really special,” Reba said.

Reba’s Place is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and can hold 250 people.