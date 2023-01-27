Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
KGW
More than 30 Portland restaurants participating in Dumpling Week
Chin's Kitchen in northeast Portland is one of more than 30 restaurants taking park in this year's Dumpling Week. The festival runs Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
Poll: Most Portlanders claim they tip generously
PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you think of yourself as a generous tipper? The vast majority of people in Portland and Seattle believe they tip service industry workers generously, according to a new poll. PEMCO Insurance released its 2023 Northwest poll showing 84% of Portlanders claim they tip generously, or...
Portland Black leaders condemn actions of former Memphis officers, call for reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Black leaders from across Portland gathered Tuesday to condemn the actions of five former Memphis police officers now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, joined by leaders from the Portland Police Bureau. "There is no excuse for what happened here," said Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee....
Woman arrested in Arizona, charged with Portland man's murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman wanted in connection with the July 2022 murder of a Portland man has been arrested in Arizona, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, was found shot to death near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on the evening of Friday, July 15.
Portland sportswear company makes sustainable clothing
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s an expression about the clothing industry: "You know the color and fashion next season by the color of the rivers in China." This is from Linda Greer during her time at the National Resources Defense Council. About half of the world's clothing is manufactured in China, and the bright dyes that color that clothing are discarded into rivers.
Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested. Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across...
Former Portland Thorns trainer apologizes for giving codeine to players
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former Portland Thorns athletic trainer who was dismissed last week after a league investigation determined he distributed a controlled substance to players has apologized. Pierre Soubrier, who is married to U.S. national team defender Crystal Dunn, was among three people disciplined last week as the...
Portland Water Bureau pauses plans to replace pipes under the Willamette
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Water Bureau is hitting pause on the Willamette River Crossing, a long-developing project to upgrade the transmission pipes that carry the city's water supply under the Willamette River to reach downtown. The existing pipes are more than half a century old and are expected...
Why don't Portland police wear body cams?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of Tyre Nichols after being beaten by Memphis police officers has again revived the issue of police violence and accountability in the U.S. Most of the events that led to Nichols' death were captured on police body-worn cameras, providing the public with graphic proof of what happened.
KGW
Police arrest attempted car jacking suspect in northeast Portland after standoff
Officers found the suspect hiding in the attic of a home. Police said the suspect stole two cars and attempted to take another before breaking into a home.
Armed robbery suspects detained after hours-long search in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have taken two armed robbery suspects into custody and ended a containment and search effort that kept several blocks of Southeast Portland locked down for much the morning and early afternoon. In a 2:16 p.m. news release, the Portland Police Bureau said the perimeter...
OHSU Knight Cancer Institute's Community Partnership Program focuses on funding for underserved communities
BEND, Ore. — Making an impact on the health of communities across Oregon — that’s the mission of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute's Community Partnership Program (CPP). It is focused on funding programs that increase cancer awareness, screenings and overall health in underserved communities. “To work hand-in-hand...
Car stolen from Portland woman’s driveway later spotted at nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new car was stolen from a woman’s driveway in southeast Portland on Tuesday and later spotted at a nearby homeless camp. This happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood, where Beverly Cipolla had just moved from California to be closer to her family. She bought a...
Here's when you can expect Portland to warm up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and surrounding areas will deal with below-freezing temperatures for a few more days before things start to warm up later in the week. According to the latest forecast from KGW, temperatures should get up into the low 40s during the day Monday before dropping down into the mid-20s overnight. Things will stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday night, with low temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to high-20s, though high temperatures Wednesday during the day could reach 50 degrees.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village
LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
Safety upgrades start along high-crash 82nd Avenue corridor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Safety upgrades are now underway along 82nd Avenue in east Portland, about half a year after the city took control of the dangerous corridor. The so-called "orphan highway" was previously under the Oregon Department of Transportation's jurisdiction. One of the most noticeable additions will be speed...
KGW
Former Portland lawyer who embezzled millions from clients sentenced to 14 years in prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday sentenced former Portland attorney Lori Deveny to 14 years in prison for stealing millions of dollars from her clients. The state sentence comes on top of Deveny’s federal sentence of more than 8 years. The two sentences will...
Former Oregon City veterinarian's alleged stalking campaign culminated in murder, police say
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A retired Oregon City veterinarian awaiting trial on a stalking charge has now been charged with murder after he allegedly killed the man he was barred from contacting, according to police and court documents. Willamette Week reported in September on the ongoing saga of alleged harassment...
Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
