Portland, OR

KGW

Poll: Most Portlanders claim they tip generously

PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you think of yourself as a generous tipper? The vast majority of people in Portland and Seattle believe they tip service industry workers generously, according to a new poll. PEMCO Insurance released its 2023 Northwest poll showing 84% of Portlanders claim they tip generously, or...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Woman arrested in Arizona, charged with Portland man's murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman wanted in connection with the July 2022 murder of a Portland man has been arrested in Arizona, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, was found shot to death near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on the evening of Friday, July 15.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland sportswear company makes sustainable clothing

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s an expression about the clothing industry: "You know the color and fashion next season by the color of the rivers in China." This is from Linda Greer during her time at the National Resources Defense Council. About half of the world's clothing is manufactured in China, and the bright dyes that color that clothing are discarded into rivers.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested. Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Former Portland Thorns trainer apologizes for giving codeine to players

PORTLAND, Ore. — The former Portland Thorns athletic trainer who was dismissed last week after a league investigation determined he distributed a controlled substance to players has apologized. Pierre Soubrier, who is married to U.S. national team defender Crystal Dunn, was among three people disciplined last week as the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Why don't Portland police wear body cams?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of Tyre Nichols after being beaten by Memphis police officers has again revived the issue of police violence and accountability in the U.S. Most of the events that led to Nichols' death were captured on police body-worn cameras, providing the public with graphic proof of what happened.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here's when you can expect Portland to warm up

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and surrounding areas will deal with below-freezing temperatures for a few more days before things start to warm up later in the week. According to the latest forecast from KGW, temperatures should get up into the low 40s during the day Monday before dropping down into the mid-20s overnight. Things will stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday night, with low temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to high-20s, though high temperatures Wednesday during the day could reach 50 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village

LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
LONGVIEW, WA
KGW

Safety upgrades start along high-crash 82nd Avenue corridor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Safety upgrades are now underway along 82nd Avenue in east Portland, about half a year after the city took control of the dangerous corridor. The so-called "orphan highway" was previously under the Oregon Department of Transportation's jurisdiction. One of the most noticeable additions will be speed...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
GLADSTONE, OR

