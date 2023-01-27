ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Highway Patrol: Richfield man 'purposely' backs into cruiser, leads troopers on chase

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County man is facing multiple, serious charges after leading state troopers on a chase over the weekend. The trouble began Saturday night, just after 9:15 p.m., when troopers from the Cleveland District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver for a red-light violation at the intersection of S. Main and E. South streets in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
CLEVELAND, OH
VIDEO: Cleveland police searching for suspect in hit-skip crash that left bicyclist badly injured

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was badly injured in an alleged hit-skip crash on Cleveland's west side last Thursday night. Officials say the victim was riding his bike in the curb lane of Warren Road just north of Triskett Road when he was struck from behind by a car. The vehicle then sped off northbound, leaving the man lying in the snow.
CLEVELAND, OH
October death of Akron 2-year-old ruled homicide from ingesting fentanyl

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of an Akron toddler last fall as a homicide. Chief Investigator Gary Guenther tells 3News 2-year-old Valentina Lenoir died after ingesting illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl. Valentina passed away at a local hospital back on Oct. 27.
AKRON, OH
Stolen vehicle crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team on I-480

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus carrying the Baldwin Wallace University swim team. On the morning of Saturday, January 28, the Cuyahoga County Automated License Plate Reader System notified police departments that a 2021 gray Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was seen traveling south on Stearns Road at the intersection of Cook Road in Olmsted Township.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
13-year-old fatally shot, 15-year-old shot and injured in Bedford

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old was shot and injured in an incident that took place in Bedford on Sunday. According to Bedford Police, Bedford Police officers and Bedford Fire Medics were dispatched to the area of Corkhill and Lee Rd S. at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that two victims, ages 15 and 13, had been shot.
BEDFORD, OH
Video shows aftermath of wood board crashing through truck's windshield in Avon

AVON, Ohio — Body camera video from the Avon Police Department shows the moments after a wood board broke through the windshield of a truck on I-90. Sgt. Chris Barton told 3News the force has never seen something strike a vehicle that compared to this incident. This happened last Friday as two trucks headed west on I-90 — a truck hauling lumber lost one of its boards and it struck a pickup in another lane.
AVON, OH
'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest

CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
CLEVELAND, OH
