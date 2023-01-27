Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Akron man arrested after driving wrong way on I-480 from Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An Akron man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving the wrong way with a stolen vehicle on I-480. Independence Police say 26-year-old Daniel Filmore was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a barrier wall on State Road in Parma after driving in the wrong direction on I-480 East.
Highway Patrol: Richfield man 'purposely' backs into cruiser, leads troopers on chase
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County man is facing multiple, serious charges after leading state troopers on a chase over the weekend. The trouble began Saturday night, just after 9:15 p.m., when troopers from the Cleveland District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver for a red-light violation at the intersection of S. Main and E. South streets in Akron.
Norton police: Driver in State Route 21 crash dead after head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio — One is dead and another injured after a crash on State Route 21 southbound at the Dorothy Road overpass. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On the morning of January 30 at...
Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
2 suspects wanted by Akron police for firing shot into car during attempted carjacking
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for two suspects who are accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle, then firing at least one gunshot into the car as it attempted to flee the robbery. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
VIDEO: Cleveland police searching for suspect in hit-skip crash that left bicyclist badly injured
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was badly injured in an alleged hit-skip crash on Cleveland's west side last Thursday night. Officials say the victim was riding his bike in the curb lane of Warren Road just north of Triskett Road when he was struck from behind by a car. The vehicle then sped off northbound, leaving the man lying in the snow.
Doorbell camera video shows car hit biker and leave him in the snow as police search for its driver, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Cleveland Police are asking for helping finding the driver of car seen on doorbell camera video hitting a bicycler and...
Warrensville Heights police seeking information on shooting that left a woman dead
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman is dead after a shooting that took place in Warrensville Heights last week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident took place on Friday, January 27 at a...
October death of Akron 2-year-old ruled homicide from ingesting fentanyl
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of an Akron toddler last fall as a homicide. Chief Investigator Gary Guenther tells 3News 2-year-old Valentina Lenoir died after ingesting illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl. Valentina passed away at a local hospital back on Oct. 27.
Police looking to ID persons of interest in felonious shooting outside of Cleveland bar
The incident took place outside of Caribbean Vybz Bar & Grille located at 7114 St. Clair Ave. at approximately 1 a.m. on January 14. Anybody with information regarding the two persons of interest pictured below is asked to contact Fifth District investigators at 216-623-5518.
Stolen vehicle crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team on I-480
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus carrying the Baldwin Wallace University swim team. On the morning of Saturday, January 28, the Cuyahoga County Automated License Plate Reader System notified police departments that a 2021 gray Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was seen traveling south on Stearns Road at the intersection of Cook Road in Olmsted Township.
6-month-old twin baby boy dies 1 month after being found safe at Dayton Airport following being kidnapped in a stolen car, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 30, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. One of the six-month-old twin boys who was found safe in December after being kidnapped in a stolen car has...
13-year-old fatally shot, 15-year-old shot and injured in Bedford
CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old was shot and injured in an incident that took place in Bedford on Sunday. According to Bedford Police, Bedford Police officers and Bedford Fire Medics were dispatched to the area of Corkhill and Lee Rd S. at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that two victims, ages 15 and 13, had been shot.
City of Hudson reminds residents to beware of coyotes after resident's pet attacked
HUDSON, Ohio — City leaders in Hudson have issued a warning after a resident's pet was apparently attacked by a coyote early Wednesday morning. Officials say the incident occurred along Ravenna Street near Stow Road. They did not share the extent of the pet's injuries or what happened to the coyote following the attack.
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
Police arrest suspect who shot at officers, worker at apartment complex near Cleveland State University
CLEVELAND — Police have arrested a suspect who they say shot through his apartment door on several occasions on Tuesday near Cleveland State University. The incident began just before 10 a.m. at the Milton Manor building in the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue. Officers say a man shot throw his door when an apartment complex worker knocked at his door.
Bay Village firefighter on vacation helps rescue first responder during storm in Hawaii
KIHEI, Hawaii — A Bay Village firefighter/paramedic put his skills to the test while on vacation in Hawaii as he helped rescue a fellow first responder during a severe storm. The incident happened on January 27 in Kihei on the island of Maui. During a period of heavy rain,...
Video shows aftermath of wood board crashing through truck's windshield in Avon
AVON, Ohio — Body camera video from the Avon Police Department shows the moments after a wood board broke through the windshield of a truck on I-90. Sgt. Chris Barton told 3News the force has never seen something strike a vehicle that compared to this incident. This happened last Friday as two trucks headed west on I-90 — a truck hauling lumber lost one of its boards and it struck a pickup in another lane.
'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest
CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
Cleveland City Council committee approves plan to create outdoor drinking area on East 4th Street
CLEVELAND — As downtown Cleveland business owners continue to work their way back from the COVID-19 pandemic, city council is reviewing a proposal that could reenergize the pivotal East 4th Street corridor. On Tuesday, Cleveland City Council's Development, Planning and Sustainability Committee signed off on a proposed $1.65 million...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0