WKRC

CDC tracks a potentially dangerous coronavirus variant

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just when we start to think the pandemic may be ending, the CDC is tracking another new potentially dangerous coronavirus variant called Orthrus CH.1.1. It got its name from a variant tracker in Australia. Orthrus in greek mythology was a two-headed cattle dog. It looks very unique....

