California State

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name & Shares First Photo with Newborn Daughter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just shared the name and first photo of their newborn child. Today, the couple introduced their new daughter to the world: Esti Maxine Stephens. Teigen posted a photo on Instagram of her oldest children—Luna (6) and Miles (4)—proudly holding their little sister while surrounded by family.
Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!

Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites. Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations. Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reveals Serious Farm Mishap

The 2023 season is off to a rough start for Roloff Farms. Shortly after welcoming the new year, plunging temperatures and deep freezes resulted in a major mishap on the Little People, Big World family's Oregon property, with patriarch Matt Roloff opening up about the sitatuion with some behind-the-scenes photos of son Jacob Roloff hard at work.
Riley Keough's Baby Girl Makes Her Public Debut Upon Their Return Home From Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral

Moving forward. A few days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., the star's daughter, Riley Keough, was spotted at Van Nuys Airport, returning home to California with her baby girl in her arms.The Monday, January 24, outing is the first time the tot has been seen out in public, as the actress revealed at the memorial she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen had secretly welcomed their first child last year.The Daisy Jones & The Six lead, 33, stepped off the plane in a long tan coat, jeans and sunglasses, while the little...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Has To 'Bandage' Her Wound After Welcoming Daughter Esti Maxine Via C-Section

Chrissy Teigen is getting incredibly honest about delivering a baby via C-section. On Monday, January 23, the new mama-of-three gave a very real postpartum update on Instagram more than a week after welcoming daughter Esti Maxine with husband John Legend. "omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a stain covered silk dress. PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND & KIDS COLOR COORDINATE FOR CHRISTMAS PHOTOSOn January 13, the "Save Room" singer happily announced during a private concert...
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hits Back At 'Insulting' Instagram Troll Who Calls HGTV Star Self-Centered

Coming to his lady's defense! After a slew of health woes that included mercury and lead poisoning, Christina Hall took to social media to show fans her morning wellness routine — and when one Instagram user called her out for being selfish, her husband, Josh Hall, quickly swooped in to come to her defense.The blonde beauty's Saturday, January 8, post depicted her exercising on her peloton bike for 30 minutes, doing "red light therapy" for 12 minutes, sitting in a sauna for 20 minutes and doing a 3-minute "cold plunge," but one troll felt her sauna, which is situated in...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'

Growing up, the former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On was told to dressed modestly in accordance with the strict rules of her family's ultra-conservative Christian faith Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about why shorts and pants were never a part of her wardrobe growing up. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God," Vuolo, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "And if I step outside of what I think is expected of me, I would think God's going to be so displeased...
