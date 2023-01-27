ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

FEMA reneges on temporary shelter meant for DeSoto County women

By Samantha Serbin
 6 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian sent more than five feet of water into Desoto County homes nearly four months ago. Although the water is long gone now, some homeowners still have no place to call their own.

We’re speaking with Bonnie, who’s lived in her home on Riverview Circle for more than a decade. She’s fighting with FEMA for temporary shelter assistance. They’re now saying she cannot have anything on her property because it’s in a flood zone. However, just a few weeks ago, FEMA leaders were in Southwest Florida saying they’d be making exceptions since most of this area is in a flood zone.

“It seems like they offer you a carrot… then pull away the stick,” Bonnie said.

Her process with FEMA started the day the water receded enough for her to get inside her home.

“I actually took a boat down my street, down the driveway,” she said.

She wore waders and ventured inside, where furniture was floating in nearly five feet of water.

“It took an entire week before I could get into my house and only wear rubber boots, then try to empty out the house and salvage anything I could.”

It was October 7 when Bonnie began the conversation with representatives about a travel trailer.

“At that point, they verified, “do you have space for a travel trailer? Do you have room on your property?” I said, “yes, I have two lots I can put in a travel trailer.””

There were home visits and site inspections. Someone came to map out the property, put flags in the ground and even paint the yard. The next update came in December.

“Then he told me…,” Bonnie said while wiping away tears, “we can’t put a travel trailer, but we can put a mobile home. I said wait a minute, a travel trailer I could hook up to a truck… my boyfriend’s truck, my mom’s truck, and I could evacuate in the event of a hurricane… you won’t place on my property, but a mobile home that’s going to be here… you’ll put on my property? I said I don’t understand the logic of that.”

That option — a mobile home unit — was quickly eliminated when an inspector realized a semi-truck wouldn’t be able to install the mobile home because of nearby electrical lines. The answers kept changing for Bonnie. All the while, she is a guest in someone else’s home. She’s sharing her story today so FEMA and FDEM can understand just a little of the anguish she’s experiencing.

“I would want them to know that it’s real-life people whose lives have been devastated. Luckily, we are still alive… but the bureaucracy is at times overwhelming,” she said.

A few weeks after being told no to a trailer or mobile home, FEMA leaders came to Lee County, saying there would be exceptions for certain flood zones.

“The divisional head of FEMA said, “yes, we will consider placing travel trailers in special flood zones.” I immediately called back Monday or Tuesday and said, “hey this was on the news — in the newspaper: will you reconsider putting a travel trailer,”” Bonnie explained. “And he told me they had not received an update. Nobody told us [the guy on the phone said.]”

Now we’re reaching out to FEMA and FDEM to figure out what the qualifications and clarifications are for folks living in flood zones and what the options are. For now, Bonnie is staying with a friend and on the waitlist for a commercial site that could be dozens of miles away from her home.

If she got a trailer or mobile home on her property, she could at least be working on her home when she’s not at work.

