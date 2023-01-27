Read full article on original website
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Bleacher Report
Lakers vs. Pelicans Moved Earlier Saturday as LeBron James Pursues NBA Scoring Record
The Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans game on Saturday has been bumped two hours earlier to 6 p.m. ET and will now be nationally televised on ESPN2 as Lakers star forward LeBron James pursues the NBA's career points record. The 18-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP is averaging...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Bleacher Report
Nets Ripped by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Shooting in Blowout Loss vs. Celtics
Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons weren't available for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The rest of the team might as well have been on the injury report too. The Boston Celtics absolutely obliterated Brooklyn at the TD Garden 139-96, led by Jayson Tatum's 31 points and nine rebounds. NBA...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jazz Eye Equivalent of 1st-Rounder in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Trades
The Utah Jazz are reportedly seeking the "equivalent of a first-round pick" to acquire either Malik Beasley or Jarred Vanderbilt in trades, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly showed interest in trades for both players, per Scotto, while New York Knicks executive...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith
The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Fans for Dominance as Celtics Rout Kyrie, Nets
The Boston Celtics embarrassed the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston opened up with an unbelievable 46-point first quarter against the Nets to take a 46-16 lead into the second frame. The C's lead ballooned to 110-72 after the third quarter, so head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to empty his bench for the final frame.
Bleacher Report
Report: Brittney Griner Ramping Up Training, 'Looks Fantastic' Ahead of WNBA Season
WNBA star Brittney Griner is continuing her preparations ahead of the 2023 season. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported Wednesday the seven-time All-Star has been working out at the Phoenix Mercury's training facility and "looks fantastic." Rowe added Griner is slowly ramping up and remains committed to a full comeback on the court.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Devin Booker Reportedly Could Return From Groin Injury vs. Nets
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could return from a groin injury for Tuesday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Booker has been sidelined the last five weeks with a left groin strain and hasn't played since a Dec. 25 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker hinted at...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Hornets' Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen McDaniels
Expect the Charlotte Hornets to be busy before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is "discussing center Mason Plumlee and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in trade conversations, sources say." Additionally, Jaden McDaniels "continues to be a name several teams like the...
Bleacher Report
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade
On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Calls Out Montrezl Harrell for Nic Claxton Remark: 'You're Not That Guy'
Kevin Durant didn't appreciate Philadelphia 76ers backup center Montrezl Harrell dismissing Nic Claxton's importance to the Brooklyn Nets. On the latest episode of The ETCs Podcast, Durant was upset Harrell refused to acknowledge Claxton is having a good season. "Come on, Montrezl, you was talking crazy. … You not like...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bulls, Suns Discussed Jae Crowder for Coby White Trade Entering Deadline
Jae Crowder's exile remains one of the NBA's biggest storyline as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, and the Chicago Bulls may have some interest in the Phoenix Suns veteran. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Told His Father Tee to 'Shut Up'
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant got into a small altercation with Indiana Pacers guards Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte in Sunday's win, and it was apparently caused by an interaction with his father. On Monday, Morant told reporters that the incident stemmed from Nembhard telling his father, Tee...
Bleacher Report
WNBA Free Agency 2023: Analyzing Breanna Stewart to Liberty, Biggest Day 1 Contracts
Free agents in the WNBA were eligible to begin signing contracts Wednesday, and it didn't take long for the biggest piece to come off the board. Breanna Stewart refrained from tipping her hand after the negotiating window opened on Jan. 21, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for nearly two weeks. She finally brought an end to the speculation when she announced Wednesday she's signing with the New York Liberty.
