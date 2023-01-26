ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two arrested in Cape Carteret on sex-related crimes

CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Two Cape Carteret residents are behind bars Monday morning after a weekend search of their home, part of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile. According to a release from the Cape Carteret Police Department, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 28...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 21, 22 & 23

Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Walter House, Beaufort. Walter Perry House,...
NEWPORT, NC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
RALEIGH, NC

