foxwilmington.com
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) – White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
WECT
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department units are currently on the scene of a robbery that occurred at the Hardee’s store location on S 17th St. No arrests have been confirmed at this time. WECT had a crew on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. This...
wcti12.com
Two arrested in Cape Carteret on sex-related crimes
CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Two Cape Carteret residents are behind bars Monday morning after a weekend search of their home, part of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile. According to a release from the Cape Carteret Police Department, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 28...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
foxwilmington.com
Neighbors concerned about well water quality after hog farm releases animal waste into nearby creek
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Neighbors in the Ammon area are concerned about their drinking water after thousands of gallons of animal waste were released into a nearby creek. “It was a really unpleasant smell of, like, fecal matter,” said Anthony Jimenez, who lives just half a mile from...
WECT
Man convicted of murder in New Hanover Co. being considered for parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder is being considered for parole. James Daniels was convicted in New Hanover County on May 31, 1988. Daniels is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program...
WECT
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 21, 22 & 23
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Walter House, Beaufort. Walter Perry House,...
WECT
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
wcti12.com
One person injured, five-foot python killed in Duplin County vehicle crash
SARECTA, Duplin County — The Sarecta Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. One patients was still in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire crews then found a five-foot python stuck underneath the vehicle. The snake died after being...
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
